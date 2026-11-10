Mueller Vision Earns Gold In DFW Favorites 2026 Eye Surgeon Category

Dr. Brett Mueller

Fort Worth practice recognized for the second consecutive year as the top choice for LASIK and cataract surgery in Dallas–Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mueller Vision, an advanced Fort Worth LASIK and cataract surgery practice founded by Brett Mueller, DO, PhD, has won the Gold award in the Eye Surgeon category of DFW Favorites 2026. The honor marks the second year in a row that Dallas–Fort Worth residents have named Mueller Vision the region's #1 LASIK Eye Surgery Practice and #1 Cataract Surgery Practice.

DFW Favorites is a community-driven awards program that recognizes the businesses and professionals local residents trust most. For a practice that opened its doors less than three years ago, back-to-back wins reflect growing patient confidence across the Metroplex.

“It's truly remarkable to reflect on how far Mueller Vision has come in less than three years,” said Dr. Mueller, Founder and Physician CEO of Mueller Vision.“To be recognized for two consecutive years by DFW Favorites as the #1 LASIK Eye Surgery Practice and #1 Cataract Surgery Practice in Dallas–Fort Worth is an incredible honor.”

Dr. Mueller credits the practice's staff for the achievement.

“What makes these awards especially meaningful is that they reflect the extraordinary people behind our practice,” he said.“Our team pours their hearts into caring for our patients every single day, and their unwavering dedication, compassion, and commitment to excellence are what make Mueller Vision so special.”

That people-first focus has shaped Mueller Vision since its founding. Patients receive personalized care from their first consultation through recovery, with treatment plans matched to their eyes, goals, and lifestyle.

“From the very beginning, our vision was to create something more than just an exceptional eye surgery practice,” Dr. Mueller said.“We wanted to build a place where patients are treated like family, our team feels empowered, and lives are truly changed through the gift of sight. These awards are a testament to that mission and, above all, to the incredible team that brings it to life every day.”

Mueller Vision offers a full range of vision correction and lens-based procedures, including LASIK, SMILE, PRK, topography-guided treatments, EVO ICL, RLE, corneal cross-linking, and laser cataract surgery. This breadth allows the team to recommend the option best suited to each patient rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

About Mueller Vision

Mueller Vision is a LASIK and cataract surgery practice located at 4000 Bryant Irvin Road, Suite 216, in Fort Worth, Texas. Founded by board-certified, fellowship-trained ophthalmologist Brett Mueller, DO, PhD, the practice is built on treating every patient like family while delivering advanced, personalized vision care. Dr. Mueller completed medical school and PhD work at the University of North Texas Health Science Center, residency at the University of Louisville, and a two-year refractive surgery fellowship. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit fortworthlasik.

Shelby Huffhines, Surgical Coordinator/Physician Liaison

Mueller Vision

+1 (682) 267-2020

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Mueller Vision Earns Gold in DFW Favorites 2026 Eye Surgeon Category News Provided By Mueller Vision November 10, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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