Le Unique Skinlab Named Med Spa Of The Year In Southlake, TX

The Le Unique Skinlab team in Southlake, TX.

Medical-grade Southlake med spa recognized for personalized skin care and advanced treatments like XERF skin tightening, backed by a 4.9-star Google rating.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Le Unique Skinlab, a medical-grade med spa in Southlake, Texas, has been named Med Spa of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 646 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.9-star rating on Google. It reflects the care and results clients experience at every visit, from a first facial to an advanced skin-renewal plan.

Le Unique Skinlab was built on a simple idea: your skin deserves something unique. Every visit starts with a conversation, and each treatment plan is built around the client's skin, schedule and goals rather than a one-size-fits-all menu. The med spa focuses on subtle, natural enhancements, the kind of results people notice without being able to name.

Clients are cared for by an experienced team of a nurse practitioner, aesthetic nurses, licensed estheticians and client-care professionals, with oversight from a physician medical director. The med spa brings some of the newest skin technology to Southlake, including XERF skin tightening, Geneo X and RF microneedling. XERF, from Cynosure Lutronic, uses multi-frequency monopolar radiofrequency to tighten and firm skin on the face and body, making Le Unique Skinlab a go-to destination for XERF skin tightening in Southlake. Its full menu covers skin tightening, injectables like Botox, Dysport and dermal filler, medical-grade facials, laser and light treatments, microneedling, chemical peels and body contouring. Free consultations help new clients choose the right treatment.

"We want every client to feel heard, comfortable and cared for from the moment they walk in," said the Le Unique Skinlab team. "Being named Med Spa of the Year means so much to us, because it reflects what our clients say about their experience with us. We'll keep pairing the latest technology with personal care and results that still look like you."

Le Unique Skinlab opened in Southlake in November 2024 and also offers its own skincare line, including a Hyaluronic Acid Serum.

About Le Unique Skinlab

Le Unique Skinlab is a medical-grade med spa in Southlake, Texas, serving clients from Southlake, Grapevine, Colleyville, Keller and across Dallas-Fort Worth. It offers personalized facials, skin-renewal treatments, XERF skin tightening, light and energy therapies, body treatments and injectables. Its team of a medical director, nurse practitioner, aesthetic nurses and licensed estheticians builds every plan around the client's own skin goals. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Le Unique Skinlab Team

Le Unique Skinlab

+1 (817) 502-3139

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Le Unique Skinlab Named Med Spa of the Year in Southlake, TX News Provided By Awardy November 10, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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