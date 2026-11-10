Al Fahim Motors Opens Li Auto Showroom In Dubai

Published: Tue 10 Nov 2026, 4:51 PM

Al Fahim Motors, a member of Al Fahim Group and the authorised exclusive dealership for Li Auto in the UAE, celebrated the opening of its Li Auto showroom in Dubai on November 4. Situated in a prime location opposite the Museum of the Future, the showroom welcomes customers to discover the brand's premium intelligent SUVs in the heart of the city.

Building on nearly 70 years of Al Fahim Group's heritage in representing premium automotive brands, the opening expands the Group's automotive portfolio and creates a dedicated destination for customers to experience Li Auto in the UAE. Its location offers a fitting setting for the brand's vision for the future of smart electric mobility.

At the heart of Li Auto's philosophy,“We Create Mobile Homes,” is a focus on families. Spacious cabins, premium comfort and intelligent features are designed to make everyday travel and longer journeys feel more welcoming, connected and convenient. The showroom reflects this approach through its family-friendly atmosphere and welcoming spaces.

Bringing this philosophy to life, the new showroom showcased the all-new Li L9, featuring a third-generation extended-range electric powertrain that delivers a WLTC pure-electric range of 350 km and a combined range of 1,370 km. Electric motors drive the wheels at all times, while a petrol-powered generator charges the battery when needed. Customers can plug in or refuel, combining electric driving with flexibility for longer journeys. The Li L9 is now available in the UAE in two distinct trims: Ultra and Livis. The Li L9 Ultra starts at Dh335,000, while the Li L9 Livis starts at Dh370,000.

The all-new Li L6 and Li L8 are also expected to arrive at the showroom in November 2026, further expanding Li Auto's vehicle line-up available to customers in the UAE.

For more information, visit the Li Auto showroom opposite the Museum of the Future in Dubai or call 800 542886 (800 LIAUTO).