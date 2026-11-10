Ukraine War Exposes Risks Of Military Medical Evacuations, Abu Dhabi Congress Hears

Military medical teams must be prepared to treat wounded personnel closer to the battlefield and for extended periods as evacuation routes become increasingly dangerous, with participants in a NATO workshop reporting delays of more than 12 hours in transferring casualties during the Ukraine conflict.

The operational observations, presented at the International Congress for Military Medicine (ICMM) in Abu Dhabi by retired Colonel Dr Mohamad Alqaydi of Zayed Military Hospital, highlight how contested movement, unsafe routes and attacks targeting medical movements can complicate the evacuation of wounded personnel.

He cited the NATO Medical Evacuation Workshop Report 2026, which explicitly describes its findings as operational observations rather than a comparative outcome trial.

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One of the key challenges identified was the prolonged wait for casualty transfers, with participants reporting evacuation delays frequently exceeding 12 hours.

Such delays make forward medical capabilities, blood availability and continuity of care increasingly important, as medical teams may have to sustain casualties for longer before they can be moved to facilities offering more advanced treatment.

He also stressed that forward deployment must involve more than positioning medical personnel close to the battlefield. Teams must have the resources and capabilities required to sustain casualties when evacuation is delayed.

The findings underline a broader challenge for military healthcare systems: planning for situations in which rapid evacuation cannot be guaranteed.

Prof Martin Bricknell of King's College London said countries must also consider how they would expand military medical capacity in the event of a major conflict.

Military medical services face difficulties recruiting and retaining doctors during peacetime, he noted, arguing that countries need plans to mobilise additional healthcare professionals, including civilian doctors and reservists, when demand rises.

Such mobilisation requires advance preparation and focused training, while governments must coordinate the use of civilian healthcare resources without unnecessarily weakening services available to the wider population.

Bricknell also highlighted the importance of civilian hospitals in the treatment of military casualties, particularly when personnel require further surgery, rehabilitation and medical assessments before potentially returning to duty.

He said arrangements must be in place to ensure military patients receive appropriate support within civilian healthcare systems, including liaison services representing their military organisations.

Another vulnerability is the disruption of international medical supply chains during conflict. Bricknell noted that even basic medical items, including plastic tubing, could become difficult to obtain when international supplies are disrupted.

Countries therefore need to consider their ability to source and distribute essential medical equipment, including through domestic production, as part of their wider military medical preparedness.

The speakers highlighted the need for military healthcare planning to account not only for treating casualties and evacuating them from the battlefield, but also for sustaining care when transfers are delayed, mobilising sufficient medical personnel and maintaining access to essential supplies.

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