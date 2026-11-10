T10: Yas Lions Snap United Tigers' Winning Streak With 13-Run Win
Chasing 116, the Tigers managed only 102/5 in 10 overs despite Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman's 44.Recommended For You Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack
Earlier Tom Moores and Karim Janat scored 33 each as Lions made 115 for five.
Brief scores
Yas Lions beat United Tigers by 13 runs
Yas Lions 115/5 in 10 overs (Tom Moores 33*, Karim Janat 33, Andries Gous 20; Azmatullah Omarzai 2/12, Awais Ali Shah 2/20, Abbas Afridi 1/14)
United Tigers 102/5 in 10 overs (Fakhar Zaman 44, Joe Clarke 15, Sahibzada Farhan 13; Akeal Hosein 1/7, David Willey 1/15, Jason Holder 1/23)ALSO READ
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