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T10: Yas Lions Snap United Tigers' Winning Streak With 13-Run Win


Date: 2026-11-10 02:28:24

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The United Tigers finally met their match as the Yas Lions snapped their three-match winning streak with a 13-run victory in the first match on Tuesday at the ongoing 2026 Abu Dhabi T10 at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 116, the Tigers managed only 102/5 in 10 overs despite Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman's 44.

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Earlier Tom Moores and Karim Janat scored 33 each as Lions made 115 for five.

Brief scores

Yas Lions beat United Tigers by 13 runs

Yas Lions 115/5 in 10 overs (Tom Moores 33*, Karim Janat 33, Andries Gous 20; Azmatullah Omarzai 2/12, Awais Ali Shah 2/20, Abbas Afridi 1/14)

United Tigers 102/5 in 10 overs (Fakhar Zaman 44, Joe Clarke 15, Sahibzada Farhan 13; Akeal Hosein 1/7, David Willey 1/15, Jason Holder 1/23)

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Khaleej Times

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