UK Foreign Minister Urges 'All-Out Diplomatic Effort' To End Iran Conflict
Welcoming comments by US President Donald Trump overnight that a return to major combat operations was unlikely, Miliband said at the G7 in Paris: "We need to move beyond the 'no war, no peace' stalemate, which is causing deep economic pain for our countries."Recommended For You Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack
"The status quo is bad economically for us and it's not a stable equilibrium," said Miliband, who also welcomed mediation efforts by Qatar.
"We must see an all-out diplomatic effort to end this conflict, prevent a nuclear Iran and the threats it poses around the world, and get the Strait of Hormuz properly reopened. Economically, that is essential for our country and the world economy."ALSO READ
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