Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

UK Foreign Minister Urges 'All-Out Diplomatic Effort' To End Iran Conflict


Date: 2026-11-10 02:28:13

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) British foreign minister Ed Miliband on Tuesday urged an "all-out diplomatic effort" to end the conflict between Iran and the United States, warning a stalemate of "no war, no peace" was causing economic damage.

Welcoming comments by US President Donald Trump overnight that a return to major combat operations was unlikely, Miliband said at the G7 in Paris: "We need to move beyond the 'no war, no peace' stalemate, which is causing deep economic pain for our countries."

Recommended For You Saudi-led coalition targets Houthi missile launchers used in attempted Riyadh attack

"The status quo is bad economically for us and it's not a stable equilibrium," said Miliband, who also welcomed mediation efforts by Qatar.

"We must see an all-out diplomatic effort to end this conflict, prevent a nuclear Iran and the threats it poses around the world, and get the Strait of Hormuz properly reopened. Economically, that is essential for our country and the world economy."

ALSO READ
    Explained: What are Iran's seven conditions for ending war with US? Iran says it receives US response to proposal; Trump hails Iraq withdrawal as 'victory'

MENAFN10112026000049011007ID1111943494


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search