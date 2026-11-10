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UK Arrests US Army Member Suspected Of Spying For Russia: Police


Date: 2026-11-10 02:28:11

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A member of the US military has been arrested in Britain on suspicion of carrying out espionage for Russia, British authorities said on Tuesday.

"The 41-year-old man was arrested near Gloucester on Tuesday," London Metropolitan police said in a statement, adding that he was a member of the US Army and that police were working closely with US authorities on the case.

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Khaleej Times

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