61 Female Students Hospitalized After Suffocation Incident At School In Southern Iraq

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Iraqi Civil Defense authorities said 61 female students were hospitalized after an incident at a girls' school in Maysan Governorate, southern Iraq, for reasons that remain unclear.

A chemical, biological and radiological incident response team was dispatched from Baghdad to find out the cause, they added.

Having conducted preliminary on-site inspections, response teams found discarded laboratory materials behind the school, the authorities highlighted, assuring that technical personnel are conducting assessments and recalibration operations at the site to ensure it is fully secured and the safety of students and teaching staff.

Last week, health authorities in Maysan said they had received 84 cases of suffocation at the same school and hospitalized those affected.