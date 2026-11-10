Hungary Celebrates Musical Heritage At 10Th Katara European Jazz Festival

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Embassy of Hungary in Qatar has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting cultural exchange and strengthening artistic ties through its participation in the 10th Katara European Jazz Festival, showcasing the country's rich musical heritage and contemporary creativity.

Hungary's participation in the festival featured a performance by Noémo Trio, a musical ensemble drawing inspiration from the country's vibrant independent music scene, blending jazz, folk and pop influences with contemporary poetry.

Speaking about the performance, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Hungary Dávid Ambrus expressed delight at the country's continued involvement in the annual festival, describing it as an important platform for bringing European musical traditions to audiences in Qatar.

“The Embassy of Hungary is proud to once again participate at the Katara European Jazz Festival, now in its 10th Edition,” he said.

Ambrus also expressed appreciation to the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara), participating European embassies and the festival's organising committee for their contributions towards the successful staging of the event.

Special recognition was extended to members of the Hungarian Embassy team for their efforts in coordinating the country's participation and ensuring that Hungarian musical talent was represented at the festival.

Speaking about Noémo Trio, Ambrus highlighted the ensemble's distinctive musical identity, which brings together different genres to create a contemporary expression of Hungarian artistic traditions.

“Noémo brings us the inspiration of the Hungarian indie music scene, blending elements of jazz, folk and pop music with contemporary poetry,” he said.

The performance offered festivalgoers an opportunity to experience Hungary's evolving musical landscape, where traditional influences meet contemporary artistic expression.

Highlighting music's ability to connect people across geographical and cultural boundaries, the embassy representative described jazz as a universal language capable of fostering dialogue and mutual appreciation.

“I invite you to join us in sharing this universal language through Hungarian voices and music,” the Chargé d'Affaires said.

The 10th Katara European Jazz Festival brought together musicians representing nine European countries, providing a platform for diverse musical styles and artistic collaborations.

Hungary's participation further underscored the festival's role in promoting cultural diplomacy and strengthening connections between Qatar and European nations through music.

The annual event continues to offer audiences in Qatar opportunities to discover European musical traditions while celebrating the shared cultural experiences that unite communities.