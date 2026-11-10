Qatar Chamber Reaffirms Importance Of Investment Partnerships With Africa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori emphasized the significance of enhancing economic and investment partnerships between Qatar and African nations, opening new horizons for cooperation between business communities, and supporting entrepreneurship and SMEs.

He made these remarks during his participation in the Best of Entrepreneurship in Africa Series (BOE Africa 2026), held in New Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 9-10 2026, under the theme: "Bridging Finance and Enterprise Across Africa."

The event is co-organized by the Arab League and the Islamic Chamber for Trade and Development (ICCD).

He noted that Africa possesses huge economic and human potential, characterized by a growing consumer market and a promising young population. He stressed that unlocking these opportunities requires a business-friendly environment, improved access to finance, stronger public-private partnerships, and greater investment in technology and innovation.

He also highlighted Qatar's commitment to entrepreneurship and SMEs as key drivers of economic diversification and competitiveness, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Furthermore, Al Mansori indicated that Qatar Chamber plays an active role in supporting the private sector and entrepreneurs by encouraging investment initiatives, facilitating connections between Qatari companies and international business partners, and promoting trade and investment cooperation.

He noted that Qatar-Africa cooperation offers promising opportunities for strategic partnerships across technology, energy, agriculture, food industries, logistics, and the digital economy.

He also highlighted three key priorities for supporting entrepreneurship in Africa: developing innovative financing solutions for start-ups, building cross-border investment partnerships, and promoting knowledge and technology transfer to empower young people and entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into successful business ventures.

He reaffirmed Qatar Chamber's commitment to supporting initiatives that strengthen business ties and encourage joint investment, expressing confidence that the event would yield practical initiatives and sustainable partnerships between Qatari and African businesses.