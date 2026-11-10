QSE Index Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed on Tuesday higher by 69.35 points, or 0.69 percent, to end at 1,0177.23.

Trading volume reached 298,356,274 shares, with turnover totaling QAR 685,459,911.789 through 44,586 transactions across all sectors.

The shares of 38 companies advanced during the session, and those of 12 others declined, while four companies remained unchanged from their previous closing prices.

Market capitalization stood at QAR 619,233,374,996.344 at the close of trading, up from QAR 613,886,100,648.990 in the previous session.