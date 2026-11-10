Daily Gold Trading Report - Tuesday, November 10, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst that publishes the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Gold is holding above $4,100 at $4,124 this morning after Monday's 1.5% rally to $4,131, and the market is waiting on today's US inflation report. The bias is Neutral, with $4,107 as the line in the sand.

Tuesday's session is open and gold is trading near $4,124, down from Monday's close at $4,131 and holding above $4,100 after the breakout. The TradingView 1-hour capture printed $4,124.195 and the 30-minute capture printed $4,122.255 at 07:05 PKT, both with a fully visible price axis.

The intraday map

The map for today is drawn from this morning's session and the week's structure. Resistance stacks at $4,147 (R3), the week's ceiling with wick peaks near $4,148 to $4,149, then $4,139 (R2), Monday's daily high, and $4,131 (R1), Monday's close. The pivot sits at $4,124, this morning's live spot at the TradingView capture. Below, $4,107 (S1) is Friday's session high, $4,071 (S2) is Friday's close, and $4,054 (S3) is Monday's session low. The bias is Neutral: the breakout above $4,100 is holding, but the rally is pausing into today's inflation report. A sustained hourly close below $4,107 flips the bias to Bearish toward $4,071; a sustained hourly close above $4,131 restores a Bullish bias toward $4,139 and then $4,147.

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Why the macro tape turned

The Federal Reserve held its policy rate at 3.75% to 4.00% on October 28, in a 10-2 decision, with two policymakers favouring an immediate 25 basis point increase. Chair Kevin Warsh said inflation has stayed above target for about six years and gave no guidance on the next meeting. The next decision is due December 8 to 9, and the jobs report has hardened the hike case: futures now price about 84% for a 25 basis point increase in December on CME FedWatch, up from 76% on Friday and about 71% a week ago. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said there is no base case for December and the risk lies on the inflation side, while Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack also favours modest increases to contain elevated inflation. The October employment report showed payrolls up 165,000, far above the roughly 65,000 expected, unemployment down to 4.1% from 4.2%, and September revised up by 60,000. The data calendar peaks today: the October consumer price index lands at 8:30 AM Eastern, with the market watching for headline inflation near 3.9% year on year, up from 3.7%, and core near 2.8%, up from 2.6%.

The 10-year Treasury yield sits near 4.88%, up after the jobs report and close to the 5.00% threshold but still below it. Holding non-yielding gold while the 10-year pays close to 5% still carries a real opportunity cost, and that cost rose on Friday, which is one reason the rally needs a soft inflation print to extend. The dollar index sits near 101.72, up 0.1% today, after the jobs report repriced the December hike and pushed it to a weekly high near 102.4 on Friday. Gold holding above $4,100 against that dollar strength is the notable part of this morning: the metal is not waiting for the dollar to roll over.

Crude oil slid on Monday after President Trump said he was highly unlikely to order more attacks on Iran as long as talks to end the conflict continued. Brent fell more than 3% to below $95 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate to about $88, after the benchmarks had fallen roughly 15% on the week. Iran has reportedly softened its stance on the Strait of Hormuz, with a proposal sent through Qatar to open the strait immediately if the United States releases nearly $8 billion of frozen Iranian funds and lifts the economic blockade. The strait has been closed since the war began in February, now in its ninth month, and it still carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, so every tanker headline reprices both oil and safe-haven flows within hours. United States Central Command said its forces disabled a bulk carrier in the Gulf of Oman on November 7 after it tried to breach the naval blockade, and three tankers caught fire near the strait over the weekend. Softer oil eases inflation expectations and the case for another Fed hike, which supports gold, while a fresh Hormuz incident can push oil and gold up together on the haven bid. The Democrats' midterm sweep also reshaped the macro picture, with a divided government reducing expectations of fresh fiscal expansion, and the dollar initially fell to a one-month low of 101.09 before the jobs report reversed it.

What to watch today

Today the calendar peaks with the October consumer price index at 8:30 AM Eastern, 6:30 PM PKT, expected near 3.9% year on year for headline and 2.8% for core. It is the single biggest release of the week and the next real test of the December rate bet.

Monday's rally: gold opened near $4,062, dipped to $4,054, then climbed through $4,100 to close at $4,131, up about 1.5% on the day, as oil slid more than 3% and the dollar eased Friday's verdict: the October jobs report came in hot, payrolls up 165,000 against about 65,000 expected, and the dollar jumped 0.7% while the 10-year yield climbed toward 4.88%, pushing gold down to about $4,032 before buyers stepped in and carried it back to a close near $4,071 The Fed picture: December hike odds are now about 84% on CME FedWatch, up from 76% on Friday and about 71% a week ago, and the next decision is due December 8 to 9 Oil eased: Brent fell more than 3% to below $95 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate to about $88, after President Trump said further strikes on Iran are highly unlikely while talks continue, though the Strait of Hormuz remains closed since February Bullish trigger: a soft inflation print today that trims December hike odds, with a sustained hourly close above $4,131 (R1) as the trigger and $4,139 (R2), then $4,147 (R3), as targets Bearish trigger: a hot inflation print today that hardens the December hike case and lifts the dollar, with a sustained hourly close below $4,107 (S1) as the trigger and $4,071 (S2), then $4,054 (S3), as targets

About the author: I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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