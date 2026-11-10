Expect No Christmas Cheer From The Fed As US Inflation Runs Hot

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Expect no Christmas cheer from the Federal Reserve as US inflation comes in hot, warns the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The comments from Nigel Green come as consumer prices rose 0.4% in October, beating the 0.3% economists had forecast, while core prices, which strip out food and energy, climbed 0.3% for a third consecutive month against expectations of 0.2%.

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Hours before the release, Fed Governor Christopher Waller signalled he's leaning towards a December hike, and said a half point move should be considered if core inflation came in around 0.3% or higher. October delivered exactly that.

Markets reacted within minutes. Nasdaq-100 futures fell 1.2%, the two-year Treasury yield jumped more than 15 basis points to almost 4.7%, and the dollar firmed. Traders now see a December hike as a near certainty.

The deVere CEO argues October's core reading matters more than the overall figure, because energy has been pulling in the opposite direction. Brent crude slipped below $90 a barrel on Tuesday for the first time since August.

He adds that the strength of the jobs market gives policymakers cover to act. The US economy added 165,000 jobs in October, more than double forecasts.

Technology shares led the selling, with chipmakers among the hardest hit, while Bitcoin dropped below $73,500 as rate expectations climbed.

Attention turns next to Friday's wholesale inflation figures, the last major data point before the Fed meets.

He also sees reasons for optimism amid the tightening.