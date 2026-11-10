Biotech Stock Pepgen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG) Makes Top Gainer List On Third Quarter News And Corporate Highlights

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas, including biotech and medical tech stocks, issues a news and trading alert for PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering oligonucleotide therapies with the potential to transform the treatment of rare genetic diseases.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainers list today following third quarter news. PepGen is trading at $5.95 +3.56 (+148.49%) on volume of over 70 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $6.49.

The stock is beating its peers as biotech stocks are trading lower today, November 10, 2026, with the broader sector experiencing broad-based downward pressure in morning trading.

PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG ) today reported financial results and recent corporate highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. PepGen also released today positive topline results from the 10 mg/kg multiple ascending dose cohort of the ongoing Phase 2 FREEDOM2-DM1 trial ( NCT06667453 ) evaluating PGN-EDODM1 in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a rare, progressive, and multisystemic genetic disease.

AdvertisementRecent Program UpdatesPGN-EDODM1: Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1)FREEDOM2-DM1 Phase 2 Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) 10 mg/kg Results:

Topline data from the 10 mg/kg dose cohort demonstrated a mean splicing correction of 46.5%, the highest reported to date in a multiple dose study. Five of six participants demonstrated greater than 20% splicing improvement, and four participants had greater than 50% splicing improvement at Week 13.

The data also showed notable improvements across multiple functional measures including video Hand Opening Time (vHOT), hand grip strength, 10-Meter Walk/Run Test (10MWRT), and Timed Up and Go (TUG).

PGN-EDODM1 continued to be generally well tolerated at 10 mg/kg in the FREEDOM2 study with no treatment discontinuations, no serious or severe adverse events (SAE), and no dose-limiting toxicities (DLT) reported.

Read the full release here.

FREEDOM2-DM1 and FREEDOM-OLE Next Steps:

Based on the review of available safety data from the 10 mg/kg MAD cohort and FREEDOM-OLE (OLE), an independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), recommended advancing the FREEDOM2 trial into the third and highest dose cohort (12.5 mg/kg). The 12.5 mg/kg cohort of FREEDOM2 is fully enrolled with all participants having received up to three doses and results are expected in the first half of 2027.

The DSMB also approved dose escalation in the OLE from 5 mg/kg to 10 mg/kg. To date, >35 doses at 10 mg/kg and 100 doses at 5 mg/kg have been delivered and 19 participants are now enrolled in the OLE. Furthermore, there have been no SAEs, no DLTs, with one discontinuation occurring due to hypersensitivity reaction. Interim 10 mg/kg OLE safety and 5 mg/kg OLE clinical data are expected in January 2027.

Building upon the positive results seen at 10 mg/kg, PepGen plans to initiate an expansion cohort, running in parallel to Cohort 3, to generate longer term (up to 9 months) data.

PGN-EDODM1 Regulatory Updates:

Data from the FREEDOM2 and FREEDOM-OLE studies ( NCT07220603 ) are expected to support an end-of-Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting in the second half of 2027 pending removal of the partial clinical hold.

In March 2026, PepGen announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a partial clinical hold on the FREEDOM2 study citing nonclinical findings in mice. We are conducting nonclinical mouse studies and remain actively engaged with the FDA about conducting additional nonclinical mouse studies designed to generate data to respond to the FDA's questions.

In October 2026, under the currently open U.S. FDA IND, the FDA selected PGN-EDODM1 for its CMC Development and Readiness Pilot (CDRP) program. This program allows for enhanced regulatory engagement with the FDA to de-risk CMC development through structured, CDRP-enabled interactions. In addition, the program is designed to accelerate alignment on critical manufacturing development strategies ahead of Phase 3 and NDA submission.

Corporate Updates

In September 2026, PepGen presented PGN-EDODM1 data at the 27th Annual Neuromuscular Study Group Scientific Meeting (NMSG) and the 31st Annual Congress of the World Muscle Society (WMS). The data were featured in oral and poster presentations at both NMSG and WMS. Paul Streck, M.D., MBA, PepGen's Executive Vice President, Head of Research and Development, presented FREEDOM and FREEDOM2 clinical data.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities were $104.8 million as of September 30, 2026. Based on currently planned operations, PepGen believes that its existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its operations into 2028.

Research and Development Expenses were $14.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $13.4 million for the same period in 2025.

General and Administrative Expenses were $5.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in 2025.

Net Loss was $19.4 million, or $(0.28) basic and diluted net loss per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $18.0 million, or $(0.52) basic and diluted net loss per share, for the same period in 2025. PepGen had approximately 69.3 million shares outstanding on September 30, 2026.

About Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1)

Myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) is a rare, progressive genetic disease that affects muscles and multiple systems throughout the body. DM1 is caused by an abnormal expansion of cytosine-thymine-guanine (CTG) repeats in the dystrophia myotonica protein kinase ( DMPK ) gene, resulting in pathogenic RNA that interferes with normal RNA splicing and drives the disease. Symptoms can begin in childhood or adulthood and vary widely in type, severity, and progression. DM1 has a world-wide distribution and is estimated to affect more than 110,000 people across the United States and the European Union, and average life expectancy for people with non-congenital DM1 is approximately 50 to 60 years. No approved therapies currently address the underlying cause of DM1.

About PGN-EDODM1

PGN-EDODM1 is an investigational Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) designed to address the underlying molecular mechanism of DM1. Using PepGen's proprietary EDO technology designed to enhance cellular uptake and nuclear delivery of a therapeutic oligonucleotide, PGN-EDODM1 selectively binds to expanded CUG repeats in pathogenic dystrophia myotonica protein kinase ( DMPK ) RNA. This binding releases MBNL1, a key regulator of RNA splicing, to restore correct splicing. Unlike approaches that degrade DMPK RNA, PGN-EDODM1 is designed to disrupt pathogenic DMPK hairpin structures while preserving normal DMPK function. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted PGN-EDODM1 Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations, and the European Medicines Agency has granted it Orphan Designation.

About FREEDOM2-DM1

FREEDOM2-DM1 ( NCT06667453 ) is a multinational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 multiple ascending dose study evaluating PGN-EDODM1 in people living with DM1. The study enrolled three cohorts of eight participants each, randomized 3:1 to receive PGN-EDODM1 or placebo at doses of 5, 10, or 12.5 mg/kg. Participants receive four intravenous doses every four weeks over 12 weeks. Key endpoints include safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics, correction of RNA mis-splicing in muscle tissue, and functional measures of myotonia, strength, and mobility. FREEDOM2 is being conducted in Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and South Korea and is subject to a partial clinical hold in the United States. Eligible participants may continue treatment in the FREEDOM-OLE study.

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