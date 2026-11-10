MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas issues market commentary from GlobalData Plc (LSE:DATA).

Anthropic's launch of Claude Fable 5.2 and Claude Mythos 5.2 has generated discussions among influencers on the X social media platform, with several describing Fable 5.2 as the best-performing Anthropic model they have tested to date. Discussions highlighted reported improvements in coding, workflow automation and complex task execution, with influencers sharing benchmark results and practical demonstrations to support their assessments. The model's reported ability to coordinate multiple AI agents and its reduced API pricing further strengthened discussions around its potential to handle demanding technical and business workflows, according toGlobalData, a leading intelligence and productivity platform.

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Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData's Social Media Analytics Platform:

Wade Foster, Co-founder /CEO at Zapier:

Kim Isenberg, Co-founder & Editor-in-Chief at Superintelligence AI LLC:

Matt Shumer, General Partner at GP at Shumer Capital:

Bindu Reddy, CEO of Abacaus:

Vaibhav Sisinty, Founder of GrowthSchool:

Brett Caughran, Chief Growth Officer at Fundamental Research Labs:

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc (LSE:DATA) operates an intelligence platform that empowers leaders to act decisively in a world of complexity and change. By uniting proprietary data, human expertise, and purpose-built AI into a single, connected platform, we help organizations see what is coming, move faster, and lead with confidence. Our solutions are used by over 5,000 organizations across the world's largest industries, providing tailored intelligence that supports strategic planning, innovation, risk management, and sustainable growth.

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