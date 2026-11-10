AI Stock NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA) Makes Nasdaq Top Volume Leader But Still Trending Down
The stock leads volume trading on the Nasdaq this morning, currently trading at 169.44-9.24 (-5.17%) on volume of over 167 Million shares as of this report.
Once the darling and leader of AI stocks, NVIDIA has been beaten down in recent trading following news of the CEO's affair.Advertisement
Looking at this news as a buying opportunitydeVere Group's Nigel Green recently said on Investorideas
NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huangsent the following email to NVIDIA employees
Research AI and tech stocks at Investorideas free stock directory
Learn how to be a featured AI stock
>
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment