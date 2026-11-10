AI Stock NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA) Makes Nasdaq Top Volume Leader But Still Trending Down

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues a news and trading alert for NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA ).

The stock leads volume trading on the Nasdaq this morning, currently trading at 169.44-9.24 (-5.17%) on volume of over 167 Million shares as of this report.

Once the darling and leader of AI stocks, NVIDIA has been beaten down in recent trading following news of the CEO's affair.

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Looking at this news as a buying opportunitydeVere Group's Nigel Green recently said on Investorideas

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huangsent the following email to NVIDIA employees

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