MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Honda Celebrates 50 Years of Motorcycle Production in Brazil and Announces R$ 3.3 Billion Investment

MANAUS, Brazil, November 9, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today held a ceremony in Manaus, Amazonas state, marking 50 years of motorcycle production in Brazil.

As part of the celebrations for this historic milestone and reaffirming its confidence in the growth potential of the Brazilian market, the company announced a new investment cycle for its motorcycle manufacturing operation in Brazil.

The company will invest BRL 3.3 billion from 2026 to 2030 and expand its annual production capacity to 2.3 million motorcycles by 2029, strengthening the competitiveness of its operations and meeting the growing demand of the Brazilian market. This amount is in addition to the BRL 1.6 billion investment announced last year.

The announcement was made in the presence of Toshihiro Mibe, President, CEO & Representative Director of Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; Keisuke Tsuruzono, President of Honda South America; members of Honda's global and local leadership teams; and company associates.

The investment comes amid an expanding motorcycle market in Brazil, driven by consumers' increasing demand for agile, affordable, and efficient mobility solutions. Present in the daily lives of millions of people, Honda motorcycles contribute to income generation, strengthen mobility in both urban and rural areas, expand access to opportunities, and represent independence, leisure, and freedom.

This initiative reinforces Honda's commitment to the sustainable development of its business and to creating value for customers and business partners.

The Manaus factory, responsible for all Honda motorcycle production in Brazil, plays a central role in the company's growth story in the country. Over its 50 years of operation, the plant has produced more than 33 million motorcycles, consolidating Honda's leadership in the segment and its contribution to the development of Brazil's manufacturing industry.

Expansion of Production Capacity

The investment will enable the construction of two new plants within the manufacturing complex. Each of these new plants will have its own assembly line as well as supporting manufacturing processes. Currently, Honda's Manaus factory operates four assembly lines distributed across two production plants.

With these investments, installed annual production capacity will reach 2.3 million motorcycles by 2029.

The expansion will also contribute to the region's economic and social development through the creation of 2,000 new jobs to support increased production.

Honda Motorcycle Operations in Brazil

Under Honda's global strategy of“producing where there is demand,” the company began manufacturing operations in Brazil in 1976.

Today, the Manaus plant is the most vertically integrated* motorcycle production facility within the Honda Group worldwide, producing approximately 7,200 motorcycles per day.

The facility manufactures 20 models, ranging from 110cc to 1,100cc.

In addition to serving the Brazilian market, the operation exports motorcycles to 19 countries, including the United States, Australia, and Mexico.

Honda employs 9,200 associates directly at the Manaus plant and maintains a state-of-the-art Development and Technology Center responsible for product, process, and manufacturing engineering activities.

The company's activities also generate positive impacts throughout its value chain. With more than 1,200 dealerships nationwide and over 120 direct suppliers, Honda contributes to economic and social development across different regions of Brazil.

In addition, the company maintains initiatives focused on environmental sustainability, community development, and road safety through investments in industrial eco-efficiency, safety technologies for its products, and rider education programs delivered through Honda Traffic Education Centers (CETH).

Since the beginning of its manufacturing activities in Brazil, Honda has contributed to the sustainable development of the Amazon region. By establishing its factory in the Manaus Free Trade Zone, the company helped drive local industrialization, create qualified jobs, and develop a skilled workforce.

Over the past five decades, Honda has continuously invested in technology, innovation, and professional development, establishing an operation that is recognized globally within the Honda Group.

* A vertically integrated facility is one in which most components of the final product are manufactured in-house. At the Manaus plant, this includes items such as frames, wheels, seats, and engines, ensuring not only vehicle assembly but also the internal production of key components.

Comment from Toshihiro Mibe, President, CEO & Representative Director, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

“The Manaus factory is one of the core facilities within Honda's global motorcycle operations, distinguished by its high levels of productivity, quality, and manufacturing efficiency. Reaching this 50-year milestone has only been possible thanks to the tremendous support of our customers and business partners, as well as the dedication and commitment of our associates, to whom I express my sincere gratitude. Honda will continue investing in Brazil's future, contributing to mobility and economic development in local communities. Building on this strong business foundation and the passion that drives this operation, we will continue advancing Honda's growth over the next 50 years.”

Comment from Keisuke Tsuruzono, President of Moto Honda da Amazônia Ltda.

“As we celebrate 50 years of motorcycle production in Brazil, I would like to express my gratitude to all those who made this journey possible. The Brazilian market continues to offer significant growth potential. This investment, aimed at expanding the production capacity of the Manaus factory and strengthening its competitiveness, demonstrates our unwavering confidence in the future of Brazil, the Amazon region, and Honda's business. We will continue striving to provide products and services that exceed our customers' expectations.”

Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Automotive, Motorsports