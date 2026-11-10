MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) BOXABL Targets More Home Sales With Proposed Mortgage Financing Venture

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov 10, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - BOXABL is looking to make factory-built homes easier to finance.

The Nasdaq-listed company (BXBL) has signed a nonbinding letter of intent with Warp Speed Holdings to form a mortgage lending joint venture. Financing would be introduced during BOXABL's purchase process, with an early 2027 launch targeted.

Warp Speed Holdings brings experience in mortgage origination, construction financing, capital markets and portfolio lending. Its businesses and affiliates have more than $2 billion in assets, according to BOXABL.

Conventional mortgages are often designed for site-built construction and may not fit the steps needed for a factory-built home.

BOXABL believes earlier financing could reduce delays, help more prospective buyers qualify and support increased home sales. Buyers could better understand their borrowing capacity and estimated payments before purchasing.

Subject to definitive agreements and regulatory requirements, the platform is expected to offer construction loans, including potential construction-to-permanent financing for applicable costs from land and site work through manufacturing, delivery, installation and permanent mortgage financing. Products remain subject to development, geographic availability, underwriting and approvals.

The planned options could be used by homeowners adding a BOXABL Casita as an accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, as well as primary-home buyers, investors, builders and developers. The proposal also includes rate buydowns.

ADU permit figures point to the scale of one market BOXABL is targeting. California jurisdictions issued about 9,000 ADU permits in 2018 and roughly 42,000 in 2025, according to a count of data reported to the California Department of Housing and Community Development cited by BOXABL. An alternative count removing duplicate records puts the 2025 figure closer to 32,000.

“Financing can be one of the hardest parts of buying a factory-built home, and we want to make it as simple as building one,” said Galiano Tiramani, BOXABL's co-founder and co-CEO.

The venture would also pursue revenue from originating mortgages and income from retaining selected qualifying loans, subject to capital availability and risk management.

BOXABL expects to announce a definitive agreement in the coming weeks, subject to completing negotiations. No definitive joint venture agreement has been announced, and there is no assurance the transaction will be completed on the proposed terms or timetable.

Source: BOXABL

Investor Relations | BOXABL | [email protected] |

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