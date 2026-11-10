MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Honda Strengthens Commitment to Canadian Manufacturing with Investment to Expand Hybrid Production

MARKHAM, ON., November 10, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - To meet growing customer demand for hybrid-electric vehicles in North America, Honda today announced it will invest in Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM) in Alliston, Ontario, maintaining its workforce of more than 4,000 Canadians while supporting Honda's Canadian auto production volumes. The commitment is part of a broader set of investments at Honda operations across North America that will expand and strengthen an integrated North American production network to boost production of hybrid-electric vehicles and the engines and hybrid systems that power them.

“For 40 years, Honda associates in Alliston have demonstrated the skill, innovation and commitment that have made our Canadian operations a cornerstone of Honda's manufacturing network in North America,” said Dave Jamieson, President and CEO of Honda Canada Inc.“This renewed investment reinforces Canada's critical role in Honda's North American growth and hybrid-electric vehicle strategy and helps position our operations for long-term competitiveness and future opportunities. It reflects the dedication of our more than 4,000 associates and will generate lasting benefits for our suppliers, local communities and the broader Canadian economy. Together with the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario, we are investing in the future of Canadian manufacturing and creating a foundation for continued growth, innovation and opportunity for generations to come.”

The $166 million (CAD) capital investment will fund upgrades and retooling at the Alliston manufacturing facilities to support the production of next-generation hybrid-electric and gasoline-powered models, including the reintroduction of engine manufacturing. The capital investment forms part of a broader $867 million (CAD) commitment, including future planned investments and related expenses, while enhancing quality, efficiency and manufacturing flexibility.

Through this project, Honda is partnering with the federal and provincial governments to enhance the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of its Canadian manufacturing operations, support stable, long-term employment, and advance its integrated North American growth strategy.

Reflecting Honda's longstanding approach of building products close to its customers, as well as confidence in the region's workforce, innovation and long-term growth potential, this substantial commitment will establish the foundation for next-generation production capabilities and strengthen HCM's operations to help meet growing customer demand for hybrid-electric vehicles in North America.

In May 2026, Honda announced plans to introduce 15 new Honda and Acura hybrid models globally by 2030, with North America expected to be the primary market for many of those vehicles. Investments across Honda's comprehensive manufacturing network in Canada, Ohio, Alabama and Georgia will support that strategy and enable future production of those products in North America.

About Honda of Canada Mfg.

- Honda of Canada Mfg. opened the Alliston facility to build the Honda Accord in November 1986, becoming the first Japanese automaker to open a manufacturing facility in Canada.

- Honda's second facility opened in 1998, producing Honda's first full-size minivan, the Odyssey.

- HCM was the first plant outside of Japan to build Acura vehicles.

- More than 4,000 associates currently work at the two facilities in Alliston.

- Total plant size: 4 million sq. ft.

- Line 1 currently produces the Honda Civic sedan – petrol and hybrid variants.

- Line 2 currently produces the Honda CR-V – petrol and hybrid variants.

- Annual capacity: more than 400,000 vehicles

- Vehicles produced in 2025: 401,000

- 11 millionth vehicle produced at HCM in 2025.

- HCM was Canada's second largest auto manufacturer by volume in 2025.ã€€

For more information on Honda's operations in Canada, please visit

About Honda

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and over 11 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit .

Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdSectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation, Manufacturing