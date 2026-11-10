From Canada To Germany, What Stands In The Way Of Russia's Ice Hockey Return?

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Norway have announced their exclusion from the 2027 World Junior Championship, making way for Russia, despite Canada, the host nation, stating it will bar the Russian team from entering the tournament.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ordered ice hockey's governing body on October 30 to admit Russian teams to five championships.

Host governments still decide who can enter, and eight of the 16 teams in the men's World Championship say they would refuse to play Russia.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), now led by Germany's Franz Reindl, said it disagrees with the ruling but will comply.

CAS found insufficient evidence that security risks justified extending the ban imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association said it had been subsequently informed by the IIHF that Norway would be replaced by Russia at the upcoming junior championship as the lowest-ranked team.

The International Olympic Committee on July 7 provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee and withdrew its recommended restrictions on Russian athletes and teams. It had already urged federations to readmit Russian and Belarusian juniors to individual and team events. Here are the details.

WHAT COMES NEXT?

As of November 10, the IIHF had yet to announce Norway's relegation publicly. Swiss Ice Hockey said it had received a revised schedule naming Russia. In a statement, the federation said it was consulting with national associations, host authorities, and organisers on how to proceed following the court decision.

Sweden has urged the European Commission to tighten visa rules for athletes representing Russia or Belarus. Finland is preparing restrictions on short-term work visas for Russian athletes across sports, Finnish broadcaster Yle reported.

CAN RUSSIA ENTER THE HOST COUNTRIES?

CAS left open whether Russia could play under a neutral flag. Canadian Sports Secretary Adam van Koeverden, however, said the neutral designation applied to individual athletes. Prime Minister Mark Carney said Canada will not let ice hockey players from Russia or Belarus take part in the World Junior Championship in Alberta in December.

Czech Interior Minister Lubomir Metnar said existing rules prevent him from issuing short-stay visas for Russian players for January's women's under-18 championship in Ostrava. Germany's government said opposition from teams and sponsors made staging the men's championship in May with Russia "effectively impossible". Berlin left open the possibility of refusing visas, saying it would assess applications individually.

WHICH TEAMS WOULD REFUSE TO FACE RUSSIA?

Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Latvia, Norway and Sweden say they would refuse to play Russia. Ukraine qualified for the men's top division for the first time since 2007. Sports Minister Matvii Bidnyi said they intend to compete but would refuse to play Russia. Switzerland said their juniors will compete in Alberta but would sit out the December 27 game against Russia on the IIHF's revised schedule.

HOW HAS RUSSIA RESPONDED?

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that countries opposing rulings to allow Russia to take part in international sport are violating the rights of both Russian athletes and democratic institutions. Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev told Vesti that expecting Russia to withdraw was "the height of hysteria". He called what he described as Swedish fears of psychological trauma "simply idiotic" and said Russia would prove their superiority on the ice. Degtyarev said opponents would forfeit and countries blocking Russia risked losing hosting rights, which the IIHF council can withdraw after a review. He said Moscow would ask the IOC to monitor Canada and Germany.

WHY ARE BELARUS STILL EXCLUDED?

The CAS ruling covered Russia alone. Belarus have been excluded since the country supported Moscow's invasion. On November 7, the IIHF confirmed Belarus would miss the junior and men's championships, citing existing tournament arrangements. Belarusian federation chairman Alexander Bogdanovich questioned the different treatment.

WHAT IS AT STAKE FOR HOSTS AND SPONSORS?

The Finnish city of Turku said it will give up co-hosting the 2028 World Juniors in Finland with Tampere if Russia compete. AJ Products, a men's championship sponsor since 1989, has withdrawn from the 2027 tournament. If Russia play, Nokian Tyres will end its sponsorship, Skoda Auto will review its involvement and Strauss will remove its logos while considering a full withdrawal.

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