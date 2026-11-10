Yang Sets World Record To Win 25M Pistol Gold

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Yang Jiin produced a record-breaking performance to win the women's 25m pistol title at the ISSF World Championship Doha. The South Korean set a new world record with 44 hits in the final at the Lusail Shooting Range.

Vietnam's Trinh Thu Vinh finished just one hit behind with 43 to take silver, while China's Zhang Yueyue secured bronze with 34 hits. The top three finishers secured Olympic quota places for their countries at the LA28 Games.

Yang set the pace from the opening stages and maintained her composure through the elimination rounds. With the world title within reach, she continued to produce consistently under pressure, eventually reaching 44 hits to set a new world record and claim the gold medal.

India's Manu Bhaker finished fourth with 27 hits, followed by Portugal's Joana Castelao, who placed fifth with 24 after a shoot-off. Hungary's Veronika Major was sixth with 20, Germany's Doreen Vennekamp seventh with 17, and India's Esha Singh eighth with 11.

Yang Jiin shooting ISSF World Championship Lusail Shooting Range