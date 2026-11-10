Indonesian ID Celebration

Indonesian ambassador to Qatar Syahda Guruh Langkah Samudera (centre), along with Minister of Municipality HE Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiya (2nd, left) and HE Minister of State Engineer Essa bin Hilal al-Kuwari (2nd, right), as well as the ambassador Ibrahim bin Yousef Fakhro, director of the Protocol Department at Ministry of Foreign Affairs (right), and Ali Ibrahim Ahmed, ambassador of Eritrea and the dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Qatar (left), led the cake-cutting ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia yesterday at The Ritz-Carlton Doha.

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