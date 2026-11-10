Deputy Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Thailand Meets Qatar's Ambassador
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Sihasak Phuangketkeow met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Thailand Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Sada.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation between the two nations.
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