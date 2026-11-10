Hamad General Hospital Opens Specialized Clinic To Assess Patients' Oxygen Therapy Needs

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Pulmonary Medicine Section at Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Hamad General Hospital has opened the Oxygen Assessment Clinic, a specialized service dedicated to assessing patients' oxygen needs. The clinic aims to evaluate patients with persistently low blood oxygen levels and determine whether they require oxygen therapy based on their medical condition and clinical test results.

The clinic provides services to patients with chronic respiratory diseases, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), interstitial lung diseases, pulmonary fibrosis, and other conditions requiring specialized assessment. It also serves patients who were discharged from hospital on home oxygen therapy to determine whether they continue to require treatment.

Dr. Mona Mohammed, Consultant Pulmonologist at Hamad General Hospital, emphasized that the opening of the clinic reflects the importance of addressing patients' needs through accurate medical assessment, particularly as oxygen requirements may change over time depending on the progression of a medical condition or recovery from illness.

She added: "Determining whether a patient needs oxygen therapy requires a thorough medical assessment based on each patient's individual health condition. Having a respiratory disease or experiencing shortness of breath does not necessarily mean that oxygen therapy is required. This makes proper assessment and regular follow-up essential to ensuring that patients receive treatment appropriate to their medical needs."

Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Rasheed, Consultant Pulmonologist and Lead of the Oxygen Assessment Clinic at Hamad General Hospital, explained that the clinic offers a comprehensive range of tests and procedures to determine patients' oxygen needs. These include reviewing the patient's medical history, symptoms and current medications; measuring blood oxygen saturation at rest; and conducting an arterial blood gas (ABG) test. The assessment also involves a six-minute walk test to monitor oxygen levels during physical exertion, measurements to determine the appropriate oxygen delivery device and flow rate, and monitoring oxygen levels during sleep when necessary.

Dr. Abdul Rasheed noted that test results help the medical team determine the appropriate oxygen flow rate for use at home or during physical activity. The team also provides patients and caregivers with guidance on the safe use of oxygen equipment and on when oxygen therapy may need to be adjusted or stopped as the patient's condition changes.

The clinic receives referrals from the Internal Medicine Departments and subspecialty services across HMC. This initiative forms part of HMC's ongoing efforts to advance specialized respiratory care services and provide a structured pathway for assessing and monitoring patients' oxygen therapy needs. It also supports the safe and effective use of oxygen therapy, helps improve the quality of healthcare, and promotes the optimal use of available healthcare resources.

Pulmonary Medicine Section Hamad Medical Corporation oxygen therapy