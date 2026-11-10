Statement From The Independent Members Of The NVIDIA Board
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The independent members of the NVIDIA Board have retained former acting U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and his firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct a thorough and independent investigation as was announced on Sunday.
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