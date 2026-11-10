Shrinking Inland Barge Fleet, Rising Replacement Costs Could Strain U.S. Grain Exports

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aging vessels, high construction costs could decrease the river barge fleet by 17% by 2035, complicating grain transportation and pressuring farm margins

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. inland waterway system is entering a period of structural tightening, which carries significant implications for grain transportation and the broader farm economy. Aging barges, rising construction costs and recurring low-water events on the Mississippi River are threatening to constrain grain transportation on the nation's most important agricultural export corridor.

According to a new report from CoBank's Knowledge Exchange, the U.S. barge fleet is shrinking faster than it is being replaced. The report notes that without sustained investment in fleet replacement and waterway infrastructure, higher transportation costs could pressure farm margins, grain basis levels and U.S. export competitiveness.

“The U.S. is facing a barge retirement wave,” said Tanner Ehmke, lead grains and oilseeds economist with CoBank.“Tighter barge availability raises freight rates and weakens grain basis levels paid to farmers. When barge freight rises, elevators often bid less aggressively for grain because more of the export value is absorbed by transportation costs. Higher transportation costs also delay grain movement, forcing more grain into storage and widening basis and carries. Ultimately, that will lead to deferred grain shipments to relieve short-term pressure on freight demand.”

The U.S. inland barge fleet declined to 19,668 vessels in 2026, down nearly 7.6% over the past 10 years, according to Current Data LLC. At the same time, the average barge age has climbed to 17.6 years, which is up from 13.8 years in 2016. The typical lifespan of hopper barges used to transport grain is 25 to 30 years. While roughly 410 new barges are built annually, between 500 and 1,000 are retired each year. At current trends, the fleet is projected to shrink to 16,240 barges by 2035, a 17.4% decline from today's levels.

Rising demand for U.S. exports will increase pressure on the Mississippi River inland barge system in the coming decade. USDA projects U.S. grain and oilseed exports will rise 9% by 2035, with the bulk of the increase coming from corn and soybeans.

Escalating costs remain a major obstacle to fleet renewal. Steel is the single largest input in barge construction, and prices remain elevated due to strong domestic demand and long-standing Section 232 steel tariffs. U.S. steel plate prices remain significantly above global alternatives, increasing the cost of new vessel construction. Labor, fiberglass, financing and interest costs have also risen. As a result, the cost of a new hopper barge has climbed to roughly $1 million or more, up from roughly $650,000 a decade ago.

Many barge operators continue to price transportation services based on older, fully depreciated vessels purchased at far lower costs. While freight rates have increased, they have not risen quickly enough to fully justify large-scale fleet replacement. Consequently, much of the industry's investment strategy remains focused on extending the life of existing assets rather than aggressively expanding the fleet.

Low water levels and infrastructure risks

The Mississippi River moves roughly half of all U.S. corn and soybean exports and one-third of wheat exports, according to USDA data. But successive years of low water levels have raised concerns about the continued viability of moving grain via barges. During periods of reduced river levels, barges cannot be loaded to full capacity and tow sizes are often reduced.

Infrastructure challenges add another layer of risk. Aging locks and dams remain vulnerable to disruptions that can create significant delays and reduce system efficiency. While the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues dredging operations and maintenance efforts, the system requires ongoing investment.

The recently proposed Water Resources Development Act of 2026 would provide more than $6 billion for ports, waterways and related infrastructure projects. If enacted, the legislation could help improve system reliability and accelerate critical upgrades.

Ehmke said railroads provide some competition but cannot fully replace river barge capacity. Equipment constraints, terminal bottlenecks and export facility limitations restrict the rail system's ability to absorb displaced barge volumes. Barges also maintain a significant efficiency advantage in loading and unloading bulk commodities.

“Barges remain the most efficient and cost-effective method of moving grain to export markets, but transportation costs are likely to continue increasing over time given the tightening fleet. Freight values are already above historical norms, even during periods that were traditionally considered off-season. It's a looming headwind for U.S. grain exports that's unlikely to subside any time soon.”

Read the report, Aging inland hopper barges, rising costs could strain U.S. grain exports.

About CoBank

CoBank is a cooperative bank serving vital industries across rural America. The bank provides loans, leases, export financing and other financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also provides wholesale loans and other financial services to affiliated Farm Credit associations serving more than 80,000 farmers, ranchers and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country. CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System, a nationwide network of banks and retail lending associations chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. Headquartered outside Denver, Colorado, CoBank serves customers from regional banking centers across the U.S. and also maintains an international representative office in Singapore.

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