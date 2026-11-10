Mark Pariser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partner Mark Pariser has been named to Billboard's "2026 Top Business Managers" list."Music industry headlines - from the battle over Dolly Parton's estate to the latest court rulings on AI - highlight the importance of savvy financial advice," states the publication. "While tasks like estate planning have long been a core service provided by business managers, managing intellectual property has taken on new urgency in the AI age."Pariser, CPA, is a Partner at Dunn Pariser Peyrot and one of the entertainment industry's most respected business managers. With more than 30 years of experience, he advises a distinguished roster of clients that includes actors, directors, entrepreneurs, executives and other high-net-worth individuals. Known for his strategic perspective and hands-on approach, Pariser serves as a trusted advisor, overseeing all aspects of his clients' financial affairs and helping them navigate the complexities of evolving careers, business ventures and long-term wealth management.Beyond his client work, Pariser is active in the nonprofit and music communities, serving on the boards of SONA and the SONA Foundation. He also provides pro bono tax guidance to Manifest Works, helping the organization fulfill its mission of workforce development and job placement for underserved populations.Pariser's selection to Billboard's 2026 Top Business Managers list adds to a longstanding record of industry recognition. He has also been honored by Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and the Los Angeles Times for his work as one of the entertainment industry's leading business management professionals.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT'S MARK PARISER NAMED TO BILLBOARD'S 2026 TOP BUSINESS MANAGERS LIST News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners November 10, 2026, 19:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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