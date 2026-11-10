Hema Malini Impressed By Ramayana Part 1 Visual Effects And Casting

Hema Malini Praises Ramayana: Part 1

Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini has praised the latest cinematic adaptation of 'Ramayan', expressing admiration for its special effects, casting and visual presentation. Her appreciation comes as the film's Hindi version continues its impressive box office run, crossing Rs 270 crore in India within five days of release.

Taking to Instagram, Malini revealed that she initially had low expectations from another adaptation of the timeless Indian epic, given how frequently the story has been brought to the screen. However, she said the film exceeded her expectations and offered a unique cinematic experience for Indian audiences.

Technological Excellence and Cinematic Experience

One of the aspects that particularly impressed the actor was the film's visual scale and technological execution. Praising its "mind-blowing special effects", she noted how modern technical innovations transported viewers into another era. Malini also appreciated the casting of the protagonists and the film's presentation, describing it as fabulous. According to her, the treatment of the story allowed audiences to feel actively involved in the unfolding events.

Here's what she wrote in the caption, "Watched the latest version of Ramayan the Movie. As it was an epic, I went with least expectations as there is just so much one can tweak in a a narration that even young kids are aware of. I was pleasantly surprised at the fabulous presentation, the mind blowing special effects that left me breathless with anticipation. Add to this the apt casting of the protagonists. I could see the audience response, transported as they were to another period and made to participate in the events that unfolded. In fact the use of the latest technical innovations made all the difference. A completely unique experience for the Indian audience indeed!"

Film Details and Box Office Success

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh.

The film has registered a remarkable box office performance in its Hindi version. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film collected Rs 95 crore on Monday (Day 5), marking a significant jump in its earnings during the Diwali festivities. The film's five-day India net collections stand at Rs 270.25 crore.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)