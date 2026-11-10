Mouser Explores The Newest Computing Technologies Beyond Moore's Law In Its Technology Series

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announced the latest installment of its Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) technology series, Moving Beyond Moore's Law. The series explores how engineers are advancing computing performance as traditional semiconductor scaling approaches its physical limits, from chiplets and advanced packaging to silicon photonics and emerging transistor technologies.

As a key driver of semiconductor advancement, Moore's Law has served as a roadmap for the industry, describing the trend of transistor counts on integrated circuits doubling approximately every two years. With conventional silicon transistors becoming increasingly difficult to shrink, continued progress can no longer depend on transistor density alone. Engineers are combining gate-all-around (GAA) transistors, chiplet architectures, advanced packaging, and system-level design to improve performance and efficiency while investigating longer-term possibilities, such as single-molecule transistors and optical computing.

"For decades, Moore's Law helped define the pace and direction of computing innovation, but the industry is now entering a more complex stage of development," said Jeff Newell, President of Mouser Electronics. "Advances across materials, architectures, packaging, and photonics will shape the next generation of computing. Through Empowering Innovation Together, Mouser is helping engineers understand how these technologies can work together to continue moving computing forward."

In The Tech Between Us podcast, Raymond Yin, Director of Technical Content at Mouser Electronics, is joined by Maurice Steinman, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Lightelligence. Their discussion examines the current state of semiconductor manufacturing, the potential of silicon photonics to enhance computing performance, and the technical challenges in scaling optical computing to the level of today's silicon-based systems and beyond.

"Moving beyond Moore's Law is not about finding a single replacement for conventional silicon scaling," said Yin. "It requires engineers to rethink how computing systems are designed, integrated, and manufactured. This installment explores the range of technologies that could help overcome current limitations and shape the next phase of computing."

In addition to the podcast, the EIT series includes an in-depth video, technical articles, a topic-related infographic, and subscriber-exclusive resources examining the future of computing beyond Moore's Law. The featured article, Rethinking Moore's Law in Modern Semiconductor Design, explores how chiplets, advanced packaging, GAA transistors, and system-level design are enabling continued improvements in semiconductor performance. Together, these resources give engineers insights into both the near-term approaches extending silicon technology and the emerging innovations that could redefine computing architectures. Established in 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the electronic component industry's most recognized educational programs.

To learn more, visit and follow Mouser on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit .

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and the latest industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at .

About Mouser

Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.

Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit .

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink