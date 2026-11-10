80% Of IT Leaders Say The Digital Workplace Is Critical To AI Success, Yet Only 10% Have Fundamentally Redesigned It, Le...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Eight in ten IT decision makers say the digital workplace is critical to successful AI-led transformation, yet only 10% report fundamentally redesigning it for AI, according to Lenovo's sixth Work Reborn report, The AI-ready workplace. The findings expose a significant gap between deploying AI tools and the operating capabilities needed to integrate them into how work gets done across an organization. The report frames workplace readiness as a connected system spanning people, workflows, technology, support and governance, with each contributing to how enterprises translate AI ambition into business outcomes at scale.

Based on an August 2026 survey of 1,200 IT leaders at organizations with at least 1,000 employees across 12 countries, the report examines the workplace conditions needed to translate AI deployment into measurable value. While 76% rank AI-led transformation among their organization's top IT priorities, only 27% have scaled AI across business functions.

AI Deployment Is Not the Same as Workplace Redesign

Fundamental workplace redesign goes far beyond AI tool adoption. It requires changes across workflows, employee roles, IT support and governance so people and AI agents can work effectively together to deliver transformational impact. The report argues that when AI remains confined to individual functions, its value remains trapped in silos, limiting organizations' ability to translate AI investment into measurable returns across the enterprise.

Lenovo's expertise comes from years of working inside enterprise customer environments, providing a clear view of how AI initiatives affect day-to-day operations. Lenovo's Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) helps organizations take an integrated approach to AI workplace readiness, bringing together devices, digital employee experience, support and services, security and governance around the results they expect AI to deliver.

The AI Workplace Readiness Index benchmarks how prepared organizations are for AI-led transformation across five dimensions: Architecture, Operations, Trust, Workforce and Value, each scored on a 1–5 scale. Organizations with AI embedded across core business functions average 4.1 out of 5 on the Index, compared with 2.7 among organizations still evaluating AI opportunities. The results clearly show a direct correlation between digital workplace readiness and AI progress, demonstrating its critical importance to any strategy for successful scaling AI across the enterprise.

Continuous Measurement Shows Where AI Creates Value

The AI-ready workplace distinguishes measuring AI's broader business impact from continuously connecting AI use to workflow outcomes and using that evidence to guide investment. Only one in ten organizations reports the latter, more mature capability. Cycle time, repeat incidents and outcome quality can help leaders determine whether an end-to-end process is improving. Rather than relying on individual productivity measures alone, tracking workflow-level KPIs offer a much stronger basis for deciding which AI use cases to expand, revise or stop altogether.

“Every company we're talking to is asking the same thing: what value are we actually getting from AI? That's where workflow-level measurement matters. Are cycle times down? Are repeat incidents falling? Is the outcome better? That's how you show where AI is creating value,” said Rakshit Ghura, Vice President and General Manager, Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions.

Human-Agent Work Requires Clear Roles and Effective Support

The study shows that while 70% of organizations have an AI adoption program, only 12% measure adoption and effectiveness at individual or team level and use the findings to refine training, employee personas and technology decisions.

The same gap appears in role design. Organizations are exploring how AI agents could change responsibilities more often than formalizing human-plus-agent workforce models. The report recommends defining which routine tasks agents can perform and where human judgment, creativity, accountability and oversight remain essential.

Readiness also depends on where AI workloads run, whether IT support can anticipate and prevent problems, and how AI tools, agents and data are governed. These are connected elements of the workplace operating model, not separate modernization projects.

Rather than prescribe a single sequence, the report recommends assessing all five readiness dimensions and prioritizing the gaps most likely to hold back immediate AI objectives. For IT leaders, the goal is to connect workplace changes to the outcomes they expect AI to deliver.

“AI cannot deliver its full value in a workplace designed for the pre-AI era. The opportunity is to redesign how people and AI work together, with the technology, support and governance around them built for how work is changing,” concluded Rakshit Ghura.

Explore the full findings and AI Workplace Readiness Index in The AI-ready workplace, the latest in Lenovo's Work Reborn Research Series. For more information, visit here.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI (one personal AI, multiple devices) and Enterprise AI (helping customers turn data into insights and value). This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). Learn more at and follow the latest news in our newsroom.

Notes for Editors

The AI-ready workplace is the sixth report in Lenovo's Work Reborn Research Series. For this study, Lenovo surveyed 1,200 IT leaders in August 2026. The sample included respondents from the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, India, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Respondents represented companies with at least 1,000 employees across a range of sectors.

The AI Workplace Readiness Index scores: Architecture, Operations, Trust, Workforce and Value on a 1–5 scale. The relationship between workplace readiness and reported AI progress is correlational and does not establish causation. The workflow-level ROI finding refers specifically to a continuous framework that informs use-case prioritization.

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