Nebul Adopts Netapp Novus To Power Sovereign AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today announced that Nebul, a European AI-native cloud provider, is the first neocloud to adopt NetApp NovusTM, its new high-performance architecture designed to deliver the fastest storage on the planet. Nebul is building the Intelligent Cloud, a sovereign platform integrating accelerated infrastructure, enterprise data services and production AI capabilities. Novus, now generally available, is designed to maximize utilization for millions of GPUs and is architected for up to 100 TB per second of aggregate throughput.

Moving quickly to adopt the groundbreaking technology, Nebul and NetApp are exploring new opportunities to help organizations achieve AI-powered advantage and unlock greater value from their data. Bringing together Nebul's sovereign AI services and the proven power of the NetApp Platform, the companies are exploring opportunities to accelerate the adoption of sovereign AI while giving enterprises the security, governance and control their data demands.

“Neoclouds and GPU-as-a-Service providers are building AI factories at a scale that traditional storage architectures were never designed to support,” said Willem Hendrickx, Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA and LATAM at NetApp.“As demand for data sovereignty grows, AI providers like Nebul must also build their infrastructure to address the compliance, security and multi-tenancy requirements of regulated industries such as government, healthcare and biotech. Novus combines a cutting-edge architecture built from the ground up for modern AI factories with the NetApp Platform's established capabilities for making data AI-ready and secure, supporting customers with a faster, lower-risk path from AI pilot to production.”

For Nebul, the disaggregated architecture of Novus can keep the neocloud's GPUs productive across its multi-tenant environment by scaling performance, capacity and concurrency independently under a single namespace as customer demand grows. Because Novus is built on NetApp ONTAP® software, organizations running on the NetApp Platform can extend their existing data estates into sovereign cloud environments. This is designed to help keep consistent security, protection and governance so data maintains its existing jurisdiction and access policies

"NetApp Novus represents a significant leap forward for our platform,” said Arnold Juffer, Founder and CEO of Nebul.“With this architecture, we can scale our AI Factory to serve growing customer demand without sacrificing the performance, security or compliance they depend on. More importantly, bringing together NetApp's enterprise data infrastructure and our sovereign Intelligent Cloud can enable organizations to turn their existing data into production AI services and applications while maintaining ownership and control. We are proud to be the first neocloud to adopt this technology."

Introduced in September, NetApp Novus is already gaining momentum with neocloud providers to explore how NetApp and AI cloud providers can bring NetApp-powered AI infrastructure to customers around the world.

Statements by NetApp about unreleased offerings and future plans are for informational purposes only, are subject to change without notice, and should not be relied upon for purchasing or other decisions. Such statements do not constitute a commitment, obligation, guarantee, or warranty of any kind by NetApp, including about availability, functionality, pricing, or timing.

Additional Resources

NetApp Novus. Keep Every GPU Fed, Productive and Ready to Scale A New Data Architecture for AI Factories at Scale NetApp Removes Storage Bottleneck for AI Factories

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

Learn more at or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Nebul

Nebul is a European AI-native cloud provider building the Intelligent Cloud, a sovereign platform combining accelerated infrastructure, enterprise data services and production AI capabilities.

Through its integrated AI and cloud services, Nebul enables organizations to develop, deploy and operate AI at scale while maintaining ownership and control over their data, infrastructure and intelligence.

Built on European values of ownership, trust, control and openness, Nebul empowers organizations to harness the full potential of AI.

Learn more at nebul.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink