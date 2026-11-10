Transition Industries Selects Technip Energies As PMC Partner For Pacifico Mexinol Ultra-Low Carbon Methanol Project - A...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Transition Industries announces the selection of Technip Energies as its Project Management Consultancy (PMC) partner for the Pacifico Mexinol project, located in Sinaloa, Mexico, which is expected to become the world's largest ultra-low carbon chemical production facility.

Once operational, the facility will produce annually approximately 350,000 metric tons of RFNBO (Renewable Fuel of Non-Biological Origin) methanol and 1.8 million metric tons of ultra-low carbon methanol from natural gas with carbon capture, helping meet growing global demand through a lower-carbon production model.

“We are pleased that Technip Energies has joined the project team and will bring their global project management expertise to our landmark industrial development project in Mexico. Technip Energies was selected for their project management expertise, technical know-how and execution capabilities,” says Diego Martinez, Transition Industries Chief Operating Officer.

The project will use existing infrastructure in the port of Topolobampo and incorporate an innovative water management solution, using wastewater from the city of Los Mochis which will become a source of income for the municipality of Ahome. This eliminates the freshwater pressure that new businesses usually generate, and it avoids any impacts to the Bay of Ohuira.

In addition, Mexinol will use electricity from renewable sources through Clean Energy Certificates (CELs), ensuring that its electricity consumption is sustainable and fulfilling Mexinol's mission to leverage technology and innovation to produce methanol safely and efficiently, while minimizing the environmental footprint and actively participating in the transition to a planet with low carbon emissions.

Other project partners contributing to the engineering and construction include SAMSUNG E&A Co., Ltd., Techint Engineering and Construction, Siemens Energy, Bonatti S.p.A, Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, SIAD Americas LLC and NextChem, MAIRE Group.

About Transition Industries

Transition Industries LLC, based in Houston, Texas, develops global-scale, net-zero carbon methanol and green hydrogen projects in North America to address climate change and promote environmental and social sustainability. For more information about Pacifico Mexinol or Transition Industries, please email ....

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality. Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

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