Vasion® Fall Release Eliminates Dark Documents And Makes Operational Documents AI Ready

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Vasion, the Intelligent Document Automation company, announced its fall release, which captures the context behind operational documents and makes them ready for AI without IT giving up control. Vasion will demonstrate it at Microsoft Ignite, November 17-21, in San Francisco, booth 5509. “Every company runs on operational documents: the invoices, claims, contracts, and intake forms that move money and make decisions,” said Scott Lee, Chief Product Officer at Vasion.“But the moment one of those documents is printed or scanned, it loses the context that explains it, so the AI a company invests in can't see the work its people actually do. This release captures that context where the document is born and gives IT the control to put it to work.” Operational documents are what work waits on. A purchase order stalls procurement until it's approved. A discharge packet keeps a hospital bed from turning over. Most of these documents are unstructured, and the problem is widespread:“Gartner® estimates that 70% to 90% of enterprise data is unstructured, posing a significant challenge for organizations that need to unlock its potential using AI and also mitigate the risks of poor information governance.”1

1 Gartner,“Magic Quadrant for Document Management”, Tim Nelms, Jed Cawthorne, Rachel O'Farrell, Marko Sillanpaa, Stephen Emmott, 28 April 2026. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Vasion calls the documents that lose their context once they're printed or scanned Dark Documents. They end up on paper, in personal storage, or in ungoverned cloud folders. That makes them the one input to AI a company can't buy; compute and models can be rented by the hour. The context behind a company's own documents has to be owned before a person or an AI agent can make the right decision.

They are also a security gap. In a Censuswide survey of 500+ U.S. CIOs, IT directors, and systems administrators, print ranked last in Zero Trust coverage, at 16%.

Vasion preserves a document's context the moment it enters the platform, whether it's printed, scanned, or sent straight to a workflow from File > Print, and carries that context through every step that follows. The fall release adds:

Vasion Intelligence agents (beta): Any department can build an agent just by describing the job, whether that's reviewing a denied claim, matching an invoice to its PO, or sorting patient records. IT controls what each agent can access, and each team decides when a person steps in to review. Dynamic filing and write-back in Vasion Automate: Workflow builders set naming rules and folder locations so files are named and saved as part of the workflow. The new API Connector Step sends document data straight to other business systems, so teams don't re-key it. Workflow Printing: A new Print step can be added anywhere in a workflow, so a document prints automatically at the point in the process where a paper copy is needed. Print fleet insights and usage transparency: A new SNMP Agent Service collects status data from printers across the fleet, and a new dashboard shows it all in one place. License & Usage views show what's being consumed against what's licensed.

For Microsoft environments, Vasion PrinterLogic® supports every major manufacturer's Print Support App as Windows retires the print driver, and enforces mobile app-protection policies through Microsoft Intune. Details here.

Join Vasion at Microsoft Ignite

Booth 5509: Meet Vasion experts and benchmark your IT readiness, including dark documents, with an interactive tool. CEO session,“Unstructured, Unsecured, Unstoppable: Tame the Post-LLM Document Flood”: Ryan Wedig on why AI-created documents pile up unsecured and how automating the document lifecycle controls them. Wednesday, November 18, 12:15 PM, Theater H. CTO Master Class,“The Click Zero-Trust Forgot to Watch”: Corey Ercanbrack audits an AI agent that reads and routes documents against Zero-Trust principles. On demand from November 17. Executive Breakfast Series,“Ahead of the Noise”: Invitation-only, with independent analysts, at The Battery in San Francisco, November 18 and 19. Request an invitation at vasion/go/ignite-breakfast-invite.

About Vasion

Vasion® is an innovator in certified, secure, and AI-ready document workflows. Driven by the goal of making digital transformation attainable to all, Vasion serves more than 14,000 customers, including hundreds of leading enterprises, helping organizations stop dark documents at the source.

Vasion started as PrinterLogic® in 2012 with the goal of eliminating print servers, the security risks they create, and making print critically reliable. Today, Vasion extends that discipline to every document and workflow, turning IT's most overlooked risk into one of its sharpest advantages.

© 2026 Vasion, Inc. All rights reserved. Vasion®, Vasion® Automate, PrinterLogic® Output, and PrinterLogic® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Vasion, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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