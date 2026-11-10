TVS Motor Company Reinforces Its Commitment To Europe At EICMA 2026

(BUSINESS WIRE )--TVS Motor Company, the world's third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has reinforced its commitment to Europe as a strategic market at EICMA 2026 in Milan, where it presented four production-ready models developed for European customers. For the first time at EICMA, TVS Motor also gave hundreds of visitors the chance to test ride its range.

Europe plays an increasingly important role in TVS Motor's international business as the company continues to strengthen its presence in developed markets. This strategy reflects the company's objective to increase the contribution of international business to its overall revenue, with the potential to reach 40% by 2030.

Peyman Kargar, President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said:“As we continue to strengthen our presence in Europe, our focus is on expanding customer access to the TVS brand, deepening customer engagement and delivering products that combine quality, technology and customer experience.”

Peyman Kargar, who has more than three decades of international automotive leadership experience, has been appointed Director and Chief Executive Officer of TVS Motor Company, effective 27 January 2027. He will succeed K. N. Radhakrishnan.

A growing network

TVS Motor's Italian network now counts more than 100 retailers, and sales in Italy have grown by 110 per cent over the past year. A further 22 retailers are operating in Spain and Portugal, with France and Germany next. The RTX 300, introduced at EICMA 2025, is scheduled to reach European dealerships.

Four models for European riders

Three of the four models are electric. The Orbiter is a city scooter with a choice of two removable batteries. With a top speed of 105 km/h and room for a full-face helmet under the seat, the M1-S brings an electric powertrain to the maxi-scooter segment. At the top of the range sits the TVS X, with a 10.2-inch touchscreen and its own LTE connection.

The TVS RTR 125 is built for A1 licence holders. It gives younger and first-time riders an entry point to TVS Motor's motorcycle portfolio in Europe, which also includes the RR 310, RTR 310, Ronin and RTX 300.

First test rides at EICMA

Hundreds of visitors rode TVS Motor models over the course of the event, experiencing the range for themselves rather than only seeing it on the stand.

Racing since 1982

TVS Motor also gave the '82 Series Collection its first global showing in Milan: four one-off concept motorcycles developed as a tribute to the company's racing heritage. The '82 Series Collection celebrates TVS Racing's contribution to the company's engineering philosophy and its commitment to transferring learning from motorsport into products for everyday riders. The four bikes are concept builds, shown for display only.

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