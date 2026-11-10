Why Greater Boston Developers Are Choosing Design-Build, And How Avatar Construction Watertown MA Has Perfected The Process

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Rising material costs, permitting delays, and tighter financing are changing how developers build in Greater Boston. More owners are skipping the traditional split between designer and contractor and choosing a single accountable team. Avatar Construction Watertown MA, a design-build general contractor serving Massachusetts and New Hampshire, says that shift is driving its continued growth.







Photo Caption: 20,000 square foot day habilitation facility in Chelmsford, Massachusetts – Design Build by Avatar Construction Watertown MA.

Avatar Construction has spent more than 25 years refining its design-build process. The firm brings architecture, engineering, preconstruction, and construction management together under one roof. Owners work with one team from the first sketch to the final walkthrough, and no one has to referee between a designer and a builder.

“Most firms say they offer design-build, but very few run it from A to Z,” said Nazar Vincent, President of Avatar Construction.“We have spent decades refining our process so that design decisions are tested against real construction costs and schedules from day one. That is what lets Avatar Construction Watertown MA keep projects on budget and on time, and it is a big reason developers keep coming back to us.”

THE GMP MODEL: PROTECTING OWNER BUDGETS

At the center of Avatar's approach is the Guaranteed Maximum Price (GMP) model. Under a GMP, the owner receives a firm ceiling on the total cost of the project after the design is developed and priced. Avatar's team engages early in preconstruction, reviewing constructability, sourcing materials, and pricing the work while the design is still flexible.

This matters for large projects. Early pricing exposes problems on paper, when they cost little to fix, instead of in the field, when they are expensive. Owners get cost certainty before they commit to construction.

“A GMP only works if the numbers are real,” said Vincent.“Because our design and construction teams work together from the start, we can commit to a maximum price with confidence. Developers and lenders want certainty on $5 million to $20 million and larger projects, and that is exactly what this model gives them. As a general contractor in Boston, we think budget protection should be the standard and not a bonus.”

DESIGN-BUILD IN ACTION: MULTI-FAMILY AND HEALTHCARE SUPPORT FACILITIES

Avatar's recent work shows how the process adapts across project types.

Grand Central Suites, Manchester, NH (Multi-Family). Avatar recently completed this 77-unit luxury apartment community at 21 Central Street in downtown Manchester. The project includes 11 penthouse suites and 1,700 square feet of ground-floor retail. It was built with Type I-A fire-resistive construction, using non-combustible concrete and steel throughout, a standard typically reserved for high-rises and hospitals. Avatar handled design, construction management, and delivery as one integrated team. It is the first property in the firm's“Grand” line of multi-family developments.

TILL, Inc. Day Habilitation Facility, Chelmsford, MA (Healthcare Support). Avatar delivered a new two-story, 20,000 square foot day habilitation facility for Toward Independent Living and Learning (TILL), a nonprofit serving individuals with disabilities and their families across Eastern Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The building houses program rooms, multipurpose areas, staff training and meeting space, a teaching kitchen where clients build life skills, and a recreation area for wellness programs. Accessible drive-up and drop-off entrances support people using wheelchairs and mobility aids. The design also preserves and enhances nearby wetland buffer zones with native plantings and sustainable site practices.

Detailed land surveys and geotechnical studies revealed site challenges early. The team resolved them through design adjustments to grading, foundations, and utilities. The result is a facility sized for TILL's current needs with room to expand.

“The TILL project is a good example of why design-build works,” said Vincent.“We had a client with a clear mission, a site with real constraints, and a need for a building that serves people with a wide range of needs. Because the designers and builders solved those problems together, the organization got the right amount of space, a protected environment, and a building that welcomes the people who use it every day.”

LOOKING AHEAD

Avatar Construction continues to take on multi-family, mixed-use, healthcare, and commercial design-build work across Greater Boston and Southern New Hampshire. Developers, owners, and nonprofit organizations interested in design-build delivery, GMP pricing, or early preconstruction support can contact the team to discuss a project.

ABOUT AVATAR CONSTRUCTION

Avatar Construction is a full-service design-build general contractor headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. Since 1999, the firm has delivered commercial, multi-family, mixed-use, and healthcare projects for clients in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Avatar Construction Watertown MA combines design, engineering, preconstruction, and construction management in one integrated process, giving owners a single point of accountability, cost certainty through GMP delivery, and senior management involvement from planning to completion.

Project Capabilities: Multi-Family | Mixed-Use | Healthcare & Medical Facilities | Day Habilitation Facilities | Hospitality | Commercial | Institutional | Land Development | Retail

Avatar Construction, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, and can be reached at (617) 714-5773 or through its corporate website.

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Photo Caption: 20,000 square foot day habilitation facility in Chelmsford, Massachusetts – Design Build by Avatar Construction Watertown MA.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Nazar Vincent

+1 617-714-5773

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News Source: Avatar Construction Inc.

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