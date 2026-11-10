MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) JACKSON, Wyo., Nov. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - JH Mountain Glow has expanded the customer resources available on its official website, giving Jackson Hole shoppers a single verified place to find the downtown Jackson skincare boutique's store information, product overview, and customer care details.







Image caption: JH Mountain Glow.

The boutique's official website, , now brings together the information customers most often look for before a visit: the store's location at 105 E Broadway Ave in Jackson, Wyoming, its phone number, an overview of the skincare products and beauty devices the retail store carries, and customer care information such as store policies and contact options.

“Customers check online first, and we want what they find to be accurate and complete,” the JH Mountain Glow team said.“The website is our official resource - if it is on jhmountainglow, it is the correct store information.”

The expanded resources are organized around three areas: visiting the boutique, with location and planning information for the downtown Jackson store; the products the store offers, covering its retail skincare and beauty device selection; and customer care, where shoppers can find help and contact information before or after a purchase.

JH Mountain Glow is a retail-only skincare boutique serving Jackson, Wyoming and visitors to the Jackson Hole area. The store can be reached at (307) 203-2045, and its official information is published at .

About JH Mountain Glow:

JH Mountain Glow is a skincare boutique in Jackson, Wyoming, offering a retail selection of skincare products and beauty devices. The store is located at 105 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001. For more information, visit or call (307) 203-2045.

News Source: JH Mountain Glow

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.