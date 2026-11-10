Hitpaw Edimakor Launches Its Black Friday Sale 2026 With Up To 70% Off!

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - HitPaw Edimakor has announced its 2026 Black Friday Sale, running from November 10 to December 11, offering creators up to 70% off selected deals, AI Credits starting at just $14.99, and VIP plans bundled with 2,000 bonus AI Credits. The promotion also features a limited-time Pumpkin Surprise, where participants can randomly unlock either a special VIP bundle or an extra-large discount.







Image caption: HitPaw Edimakor Launches 2026 Black Friday Sale.

Whether creators need AI resources for short-term projects or a long-term editing solution, the sale offers multiple ways to save while exploring Edimakor's video editing and AI creation capabilities.

GET VIP BENEFITS AND 2,000 AI CREDITS FOR UP TO 65% OFF

Edimakor VIP combines advanced video editing tools and AI creation features in one platform. During the Black Friday Sale, selected VIP bundles include 2,000 bonus AI Credits, which can be used for AI Video Generator, AI Avatar, AI Subtitle, and other supported AI features. Both bundles offer the same VIP benefits and bonus credits, with two subscription options:

Lifetime VIP + 2,000 AI Credits: $139.95 -> $48.97 ( 65% OFF ). Pay once for lifetime access, just $14 more than the yearly plan, making it a great long-term value. Yearly VIP + 2,000 AI Credits: $99.95 -> $34.97 ( 65% OFF ). Get the same VIP benefits and 2,000 AI Credits at a lower upfront cost with one full year of access.

SAVE UP TO 67% ON AI CREDITS, STARTING AT JUST $14.99

For creators who need more AI generation power, Edimakor also offers discounted AI Credits packages during the Black Friday Sale. These credits support various AI creation features, helping users generate and enhance videos with greater flexibility.

4,000 AI Credits (1 Month): $39.99 -> $14.99 ( 63% OFF ), $0.0037/credit 10,000 AI Credits (1 Month): $59.99 -> $22.49 ( 63% OFF ), $0.0022/credit 100,000 AI Credits (1 Year): $585.99 -> $191.99 ( 67% OFF ), $0.0019/credit

The monthly packages are ideal for occasional AI creation and shorter projects, while the annual 100,000-credit package offers the lowest cost per credit, making it a better-value choice for creators with ongoing AI video production needs.

Shop the Black Friday Deals: Edimakor Black Friday Sale 2026: Save Up to 70% OFF

UNLOCK UP TO 70% OFF WITH THE BLACK FRIDAY PUMPKIN SURPRISE

Looking for an extra surprise this Black Friday? Edimakor's Pumpkin Surprise brings an exclusive mystery deal, giving participants the chance to unlock a special offer with discounts of up to 70% off. The reward is revealed at random, so you never know what exciting deal awaits. Join the fun and see what surprise you can uncover!

CREATE MORE WITH EDIMAKOR'S VIDEO EDITING AND AI TOOLS

Beyond the seasonal offers, Edimakor provides a versatile set of tools for different stages of video production. Users can edit footage on a timeline, add effects and stylized subtitles, generate videos from text or stories, create AI avatars, convert text into speech, and produce AI-generated music.

By bringing traditional editing and AI-powered creation into one workflow, Edimakor helps creators produce content for social media, marketing campaigns, tutorials, and personal projects. Whether users are just starting out or managing a regular content schedule, they can combine these features to bring their ideas to life more efficiently.

The HitPaw Edimakor 2026 Black Friday Sale runs from November 10 through December 11, 2026. Visit the official website to explore the offers and choose the plan that best fits your creative needs.

Explore the Black Friday Deals: Edimakor Black Friday Sale 2026: Save Up to 70% OFF

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News Source: HitPaw Edimakor

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