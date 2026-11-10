AI Advises Swiss Parents Facing Problems With Their Children
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Künstliche Intelligenz berät für Pro Juventute bei Eltern-Fragen
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Read more: Künstliche Intelligenz berät für Pro Juventute bei Eltern-F
According to the foundation's website, Pro Juventute is working with selected Swiss local authorities and specialist organisations to further develop its existing letters to parents through a new parents' guide by the end of 2026. Parents will therefore be able to ask their questions directly via WhatsApp, in their own language and round the clock.
“Pro Juventute's AI assistant answers these questions based on verified expert knowledge, drawn in part from the existing Pro Juventute letters to parents,” the website adds. Where necessary, specialists are also available to provide personalised advice.More More Swiss AI Artificial intelligence explained
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