Deutsch de Künstliche Intelligenz berät für Pro Juventute bei Eltern-Fragen Original Read more: Künstliche Intelligenz berät für Pro Juventute bei Eltern-F

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss organisation Pro Juventute is expanding its parenting advice service using artificial intelligence (AI). The use of AI assistants to answer parents' questions is still being trialled. However, the service is due to be rolled out gradually from next year. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: AI advises Swiss parents facing problems with their children This content was published on November 10, 2026 - 13:09 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to the foundation's website, Pro Juventute is working with selected Swiss local authorities and specialist organisations to further develop its existing letters to parents through a new parents' guide by the end of 2026. Parents will therefore be able to ask their questions directly via WhatsApp, in their own language and round the clock.

“Pro Juventute's AI assistant answers these questions based on verified expert knowledge, drawn in part from the existing Pro Juventute letters to parents,” the website adds. Where necessary, specialists are also available to provide personalised advice.

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