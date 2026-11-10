Italiano it Frontalieri: forte aumento in Svizzera, calo annuo in Ticino Original Read more: Frontalieri: forte aumento in Svizzera, calo annuo in T

MENAFN - Swissinfo) There has been a sharp rise in the number of cross-border workers in Switzerland, although Ticino is an exception. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Sharp rise in cross-border workers in Switzerland This content was published on November 10, 2026 - 13:58 1 minute Keystone-SDA

In the third quarter, at federal level, the number of workers holding a so-called G permit stood at 414,500, up 1.8% year-on-year, while south of the Alps the figure was 79,400, 0.3% less than in the same period of 2025.

Looking at the data published on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) for Switzerland as a whole, 58% of all cross-border workers were resident in France, compared with 22% in Italy and 16% in Germany. In just five years, the number of these workers has increased by 58,000, a rise of 17%.

The Lake Geneva region in particular continued to drive this growth in the third quarter (+3% to 169,200). In terms of economic sectors, the services sector is now increasingly prominent (289,300 employees, up 2.3% year-on-year), while the manufacturing sector showed less growth (up 0.6% to 122,100).

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This content was published on Apr 30, 2026 Since 2002, EU citizens have been able to freely settle and work in Switzerland. What impact has this had on the country's economy?

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