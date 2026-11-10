Swiss Victims Of Abuse Want To Have Their Say
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Les victimes d'abus veulent avoir leur mot à dire
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Read more: Les victimes d'abus veulent avoir leur mot à
The official launch of the network took place on Tuesday in Bern, Be Brave Switzerland announced in a press release. The Swiss platform is part of the international“Brave Movement” initiative, led by survivors, and was set up in collaboration with the Valais-based association Lagopaid. Its main demand is the creation of a commission composed exclusively of people who have themselves been victims.
“For decades, people have been talking about victims without them being present. They know better than anyone the failings of the system, because they have experienced them first-hand. What they are asking for is not compassion: it is a seat at the table where laws are decided,” said Sophie Juliette In Albon, chair of LagopAid and founder of BeBrave Switzerland.More More Demographics Record number of abused children treated in Swiss clinics
This content was published on Jul 6, 2026 Last year, 2,380 children and adolescents were treated at one of Switzerland's 19 paediatric clinics following a suspected or confirmed case of abuse.Read more: Record number of abused children treated in Swiss cl
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