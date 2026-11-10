Around 50 People Protest Against Job Cuts At Swissinfo
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Deutsch
de
Rund 50 Personen protestieren gegen Stellenabbau bei Swissinfo
Original
Read more: Rund 50 Personen protestieren gegen Stellenabbau bei Swis
Español
es
Protesta contra los recortes de plantilla en Swissinfo
Read more: Protesta contra los recortes de plantilla en Swis
العربية
ar
نحو 50 شخصاً يتظاهرون احتجاجاً على تقليص الوظائف في موقع سويس إنفو
Read more: نحو 50 شخصاً يتظاهرون احتجاجاً على تقليص الوظائف في موقع سويس
Русский
ru
В Берне прошла акция протеста против сокращений в иновещании
Read more: В Берне прошла акция протеста против сокращений в инове
In the new mandate with the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) for its international services, the government has cut two languages from Swissinfo's offering. The Japanese and Portuguese services are to be discontinued, it was announced last week. Swissinfo's annual budget is to be reduced from CHF18.8 million ($23 million) to CHF10.5 million.
The Italian-language platform tvsvizzera will no longer be operated. The SBC subsequently announced the reduction of resources equivalent to 22 full-time posts. According to the SBC, 12.7 full-time equivalents relate to Swissinfo. The remainder is spread across other part-time roles at 3sat, TV5 Monde and tvsvizzera.More More Swiss Politics Swiss government cuts Swissinfo funding by nearly half
This content was published on Nov 4, 2026 Swissinfo, the international service of the Swiss broadcasting corporation, will close the Portuguese and Japanese services after major funding cuts.Read more: Swiss government cuts Swissinfo funding by nearly
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