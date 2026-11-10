Deutsch de Rund 50 Personen protestieren gegen Stellenabbau bei Swissinfo Original Read more: Rund 50 Personen protestieren gegen Stellenabbau bei Swis Español es Protesta contra los recortes de plantilla en Swissinfo Read more: Protesta contra los recortes de plantilla en Swis العربية ar نحو 50 شخصاً يتظاهرون احتجاجاً على تقليص الوظائف في موقع سويس إنفو Read more: نحو 50 شخصاً يتظاهرون احتجاجاً على تقليص الوظائف في موقع سويس Русский ru В Берне прошла акция протеста против сокращений в иновещании Read more: В Берне прошла акция протеста против сокращений в инове

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Tuesday around 50 people gathered in Bern to call for the announced cuts at Swissinfo to be reversed. The consensus was that Swissinfo is indispensable for Swiss citizens living abroad and for Switzerland's links with the rest of the world. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Around 50 people protest against job cuts at Swissinfo This content was published on November 10, 2026 - 15:22 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

In the new mandate with the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) for its international services, the government has cut two languages from Swissinfo's offering. The Japanese and Portuguese services are to be discontinued, it was announced last week. Swissinfo's annual budget is to be reduced from CHF18.8 million ($23 million) to CHF10.5 million.

The Italian-language platform tvsvizzera will no longer be operated. The SBC subsequently announced the reduction of resources equivalent to 22 full-time posts. According to the SBC, 12.7 full-time equivalents relate to Swissinfo. The remainder is spread across other part-time roles at 3sat, TV5 Monde and tvsvizzera.

More More Swiss Politics Swiss government cuts Swissinfo funding by nearly half

This content was published on Nov 4, 2026 Swissinfo, the international service of the Swiss broadcasting corporation, will close the Portuguese and Japanese services after major funding cuts.

Read more: Swiss government cuts Swissinfo funding by nearly