Italiano it TPF: sei anni di reclusione a uomo 'Ndrangheta in Svizzera Original Read more: TPF: sei anni di reclusione a uomo 'Ndrangheta in Svi

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona has sentenced a 59-year-old man, accused of acting as the logistical and financial hub of the 'Ndrangheta in Switzerland, to six years and three months' imprisonment. He will also be deported from the country for ten years. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Mafioso given six-year prison sentence in Switzerland This content was published on November 10, 2026 - 16:12 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

There is no doubt that the man is a member of the criminal organisation, the presiding judge stated when delivering the verdict. His behaviour is said to be in line with the 'ideals' of the Calabrian Mafia.

In handing down the sentence, the court followed the recommendation by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG), which had sought a prison term of six years and three months. According to the indictment, the man transported money to Italy, acted as an intermediary in drug trafficking and supported the illegal trade in arms and ammunition.

More More Swiss Politics Police chief: Switzerland is 'too attractive' for organised crime

This content was published on Jun 25, 2023 Switzerland is appealing not just as a place to hide out, but also as a hub for drug, arms and even human trafficking.

Read more: Police chief: Switzerland is 'too attractive' for organised