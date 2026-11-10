Bahrain Bourse Enhances Price Discovery
The Closing Auction Session is a period during which investors submit buy and sell orders, which are aggregated to determine the closing price of the securities. The price is set by the balance between supply and demand. The Trading at Last Session, meanwhile, takes place after the market closes, allowing investors to trade the securities at the closing price, without establishing new prices.
According to the BNA report, Bahrain Bourse Senior Director of Trading Operations Abdulla Janahi said the introduction marks an important milestone in the exchange's market development strategy. He said the enhancements aim to strengthen price discovery, increase market transparency and align market infrastructure with international best practices. The objectives also include boosting investor confidence, improving trading efficiency and further enhancing the attractiveness of Bahrain's capital market.
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Translated by Guilherme MirandaBahrain Bourse
The post Bahrain Bourse enhances price discovery appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
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