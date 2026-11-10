Hungary's Inflation Gives The Green Light For Cuts, But Global Risks Say Wait

2.0% Headline inflation (YoY) ING estimate 2.0% / Previous 1.6%

Moderate acceleration, as expected

Headline inflation in Hungary stood at 2.0% year-on-year in October 2026, according to the latest release from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (HCSO), which is in line with both market consensus and our forecast. Behind the annual figure was a relatively strong monthly repricing of 0.4%.

Overall, the latest data continues to paint a generally favourable picture of inflation in Hungary. The details also show that the stronger-than-usual monthly price increase was essentially driven by a handful of largely predictable factors. In other words, inflation accelerated, but it has not broadened so far.

Main drivers of the change in headline CPI (%) Source: HCSO, ING

"> The details

The acceleration in headline inflation in October was primarily driven by fuel prices. Motor fuel prices jumped by 3.0% month-on-month, adding around 0.2ppt to monthly inflation on their own. In other words, fuels alone accounted for almost half of the overall monthly price increase. Food price developments remained moderate, with prices increasing by just 0.2% in October. The other notable contribution came from clothing and footwear, where seasonal repricing resulted in a 2.1% monthly increase. Durable goods pricing also remained muted, although it is increasingly worth monitoring the potential pass-through from the recent weakening of the forint. Price developments in services can still be described as restrained, with average prices increasing by 0.2% month-on-month.

The composition of headline inflation (ppt) Source: HCSO, ING"> Core inflation remains remarkably benign

It is certainly encouraging that there are still no material and unambiguous signs of second-round effects emerging. This does not, of course, mean that the cost shocks seen in recent quarters will not show up in the repricing at the beginning of next year. Based on the current data, however, companies appear to be pursuing a much more patient pricing strategy than in previous years. For now, cost shocks are not being passed through automatically and immediately to consumer prices.

The 0.4ppt acceleration in annual inflation was primarily attributable to changes in fuel prices. Annual services inflation accelerated to 5.2%, and it remains the most important source of price pressure, accounting for around 70% of the year-on-year price increase in the overall consumer basket. Against this backdrop, it is hardly surprising that core inflation also edged higher. Nevertheless, core inflation of 2.1% continues to point to remarkably benign underlying price pressures. The same moderated acceleration is visible in the National Bank of Hungary's underlying inflation measures. While the trend is pointing upwards and some measures are at six-to-eight-month highs, this is hardly an inflation outbreak.

Headline and underlying inflation measures (% YoY) Source: HCSO, NBH, ING

"> New inflation target serves as a benchmark

Looking ahead, the low-inflation environment could prove more persistent than expected, provided companies' short-term inflation expectations remain anchored and the new, lower inflation target of 2.5% increasingly becomes a reference point for pricing decisions. Despite wage pressures, higher energy prices and the volatile forint stemming from global risk aversion, the October figures continue to signal subdued underlying pricing dynamics.

The risks, however, have not disappeared. As energy contracts are typically renewed around this time of year (Q4 for gas and Q1 for electricity), higher energy prices tend to feed more strongly into input costs during the fourth and first quarters. As a result, companies may start passing a larger share of the cost shock from the second half of this year onto consumer prices at the beginning of next year. The real test for inflation was therefore not October. It will be the next major repricing season.

According to our latest flash estimate, inflation may continue to accelerate at roughly the pace seen in October, reaching 3.0% in December. Meanwhile, core inflation could remain above but close to 2% over the coming months. Headline inflation is likely to peak in July 2027 at slightly below 4%. We expect inflation to average 1.9% in 2026, before increasing to around 3.4% in 2027.

Inflation provides room for easing, but external risks keep the door closed

Taken in isolation, today's inflation print would clearly support a continuation of monetary easing. Global financial markets have shifted into a more optimistic mode in recent days, reflected in a stronger forint and lower yields. For now, however, the recent wave of optimism appears to be driven more by sentiment than by a fundamental improvement in the global risk environment.

Inflation is already giving the green light for another rate cut, while the external environment is still showing red. Against this backdrop, the National Bank of Hungary's policymakers are likely to remain cautious. Although the door remains slightly ajar for another rate cut before the end of this year, we believe this would require a significant, fundamental and favourable shift in the geopolitical environment. Our baseline scenario does not include such an event, and we therefore expect the base rate to stand at 5.50% at the end of the year. However, there could be meaningful scope for rate cuts in the second half of next year.