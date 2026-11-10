Hotter US Inflation Strengthens The Case For A December Fed Hike
There was some softness in the details of today's US CPI report, with new vehicle prices rising just 0.2% month-on-month and used vehicle prices falling 1.2%. But other components were hotter: medical care commodities rose 0.5%, transportation services jumped 0.8%, while shelter, the largest component of the CPI basket, increased 0.3%. Overall, headline CPI rose 0.4% and core 0.3%, both 0.1ppt above consensus.
Following on from Fed Governor Chris Waller's comments earlier today that he backs a 25bp hike in December and could even opt for a 50bp hike, Treasury yields have pushed higher, with the 10Y and 2Y up 6bp and 13bp, respectively. Markets are now fully pricing in a 25bp hike at the December Fed meeting, in line with our own forecast, versus 20bp from before Waller's comments.
Nonetheless, hopes of a Middle East de-escalation are pulling energy costs lower, with retail gasoline prices now below $4/gallon for the first time since mid-July. If that continues, it should provide a meaningful drag on November headline inflation, but we won't get that data until the day after the December FOMC meeting.
The Fed may get a sneak peek of that data, giving it the confidence to only raise rates by 25bp. We are not forecasting any further hikes in 2027 as interest rate-sensitive sectors cool further, with housing costs and lower energy prices amid weak wage growth dampening price pressures in the economy.US Core CPI Source: Macrobond">
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