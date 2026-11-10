Govt Opens Third Round To Promote Coal And Lignite Gasification Projects
The applications propose projects for producing urea and methanol and dimethyl ether (DME). The second round has now concluded.
The Union Cabinet approved the scheme on May 13, 2026, with a total financial outlay of Rs 37,500 crore to promote surface coal and lignite gasification projects.
The Ministry of Coal has also opened the third round of applications from November 10, 2026. Eligible entities can submit proposals until January 11, 2027.
The scheme aims to support the development of coal gasification capacity in India. The government has set a national target of achieving 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030.
(KNN Bureau)
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