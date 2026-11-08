China's A Green-Tech Superpower, But Not Yet A Green Civilization

MENAFN - Asia Times) At the UN climate conference in Antalya, which runs from November 9 to 20, China is the world's clean-technology superpower. It makes most of the planet's solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles. Its emissions have stopped rising. Few delegations carry more weight.

On September 29, Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang told an international advisory council in Beijing that China would set bolder green and low-carbon goals during its 15th Five-Year Plan. The plan itself, adopted in March, is more cautious. Beijing's rhetoric runs ahead of its paperwork: it speaks of a new civilization.

Ecological civilization (shengtai wenming) became part of the Communist Party's“five-in-one” overall plan in 2012, alongside economic, political, cultural and social development. In 2018, it was written into the constitution. Under Xi Jinping it has become a doctrine with its own slogan:“clear waters and green mountains are mountains of gold and silver.”

The phrase echoes a Chinese tradition in which heaven, earth and humanity form one whole. In practice, it works through the state. Officials are judged on environmental performance. Beijing's air is far cleaner than it was a decade ago.

Citizens have a narrower role. In 2019, a teenager in Guilin, Ou Hongyi, staged a solitary climate strike in the spirit of Greta Thunberg. She was questioned by police and pressed to stop. Independent civic pressure remains constrained.

China's long-term pledges are well known. Emissions are to peak before 2030 and reach net zero before 2060. In September 2025, Xi added a 2035 target at the United Nations.

China pledged to cut net greenhouse-gas emissions 7% to 10% below their peak. Non-fossil fuels are to supply more than 30 percent of energy consumption. Wind and solar capacity is to reach six times its 2020 level.

Analysts called the 2035 pledge cautious. The 15th Five-Year Plan confirmed the pattern. It sets a binding 17 percent cut in carbon intensity, or emissions per unit of GDP, for 2026 to 2030. That is lower than the 18% target of the previous plan.

By its own count, China fell just short of that target, at 17.7%, after quietly revising how carbon intensity is calculated. Independent estimates put the cut closer to 12%.