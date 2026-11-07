South Korean Court Ruling Puts Yoon's Presidential Election at Risk
(MENAFN) South Korea's 2022 presidential election victory by ousted leader Yoon Suk Yeol could be annulled after an appeals court upheld his suspended prison sentence for breaching election laws on Wednesday.
The Seoul High Court confirmed a lower court's decision sentencing Yoon to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, over false statements made during his presidential campaign.
If the ruling becomes final, the election result could be invalidated, requiring Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) to repay 39.7 billion won ($29.6 million) in public campaign reimbursements.
Yoon's legal team said it would challenge the decision before the Supreme Court.
The case involved statements Yoon made during a December 2021 press event, when he denied introducing a lawyer to a former tax official. The court also found him guilty of making false claims about his relationship with shaman Jeon Seong-bae during an interview in January 2022.
Judges concluded that the statements violated voters' right to make informed decisions and compromised the fairness of the electoral process.
The Seoul High Court confirmed a lower court's decision sentencing Yoon to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, over false statements made during his presidential campaign.
If the ruling becomes final, the election result could be invalidated, requiring Yoon's People Power Party (PPP) to repay 39.7 billion won ($29.6 million) in public campaign reimbursements.
Yoon's legal team said it would challenge the decision before the Supreme Court.
The case involved statements Yoon made during a December 2021 press event, when he denied introducing a lawyer to a former tax official. The court also found him guilty of making false claims about his relationship with shaman Jeon Seong-bae during an interview in January 2022.
Judges concluded that the statements violated voters' right to make informed decisions and compromised the fairness of the electoral process.
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