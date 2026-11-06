Saint-Ouen, 6 November 2026, 6:00 p.m

Nexity announces the implementation of a share buyback program, pursuant to the authorization granted at the Shareholders' General Meeting held on 21 May 2026. The buyback mandate covers a maximum of 560,000 shares.

These shares will be fully allocated to cover free share plans intended for employees and corporate officers.

NEXITY, LIFE TOGETHER

With €2.8 billion in revenue in 2025, Nexity has a nationwide presence as an urban operator working for urban regeneration and meeting the needs of regions and its clients. Drawing on our dual expertise as a planner/developer and a developer/operator, we are rolling out a regional, multi-product range of services and solutions. As a long-standing proponent of access to housing for all and the leader in our sector when it comes to low-carbon construction, we are dedicated to making new and renovated real estate both affordable and sustainable. In line with our corporate purpose,“Life together”, we endeavour to help build more vibrant, livable cities that are more welcoming and affordable and that respect individuals, the community and the planet. In 2025, Nexity was ranked France's number-one low-carbon project owner by the BBCA for the seventh year running and came fifth in the customer relations ranking drawn up by Les Échos and HCG.Nexity is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD), listed on Euronext's Compartment B in the CAC Mid & Small index, and is included in particular in Euronext's FAS IAS and CAC SBT 1.5° indices.

CONTACTS

Anne-Sophie Lanaute – Director of Investor Relations and Financial Communications

+33 (0)6 58 17 24 22 - ...

Géraldine Bop – Head of regulated relations with shareholders and French market authority (”AMF”)

+33 (0)6 23 15 40 56 – ...

Attachment

PR 061126 - Implementation of a share buyback program