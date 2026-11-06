Phil Starks

Associate Professor of Biology, Tufts University

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Philip Starks is a behavioral ecologist at Tufts University who studies behavior at the edge of its consequences - where individual decisions become collective outcomes, and where survival depends on getting those decisions right. Working primarily with social insects, his research explores how organisms detect threats, process information, and coordinate responses under environmental stress. He also writes about evolutionary medicine, collective behavior, and the mismatch between modern environments and evolved biological systems.



2008–present Associate Professor, Tufts University

2002–2008 Assistant Professor, Tufts University 1999–2002 Postdoctoral Researcher, Miller Institute, UC Berkeley

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